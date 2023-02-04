Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Nothing Phone (1): Which is better for Android enthusiasts in 2023?

The recently unveiled Galaxy S23 has received a good response, putting it in direct contention with the likes of the Pixel lineup and the Nothing Phone (1).

Android enthusiasts don’t have a lot of options when it comes to reliable software and long-term support f. Samsung’ s One UI, ever since its release, has gained a good reputation for both of the above features.

Alvin @sondesix Samsung was not joking when they said the Galaxy S23 series' battery will be good.



In this test, Galaxy S23 Ultra surpassed four other flagship Android phones and only losing to the iPhone 14 Pro Max by 10 minutes. S23U also runs cooler.



S23 Ultra: 11h15m

Samsung was not joking when they said the Galaxy S23 series' battery will be good.

In this test, Galaxy S23 Ultra surpassed four other flagship Android phones and only losing to the iPhone 14 Pro Max by 10 minutes. S23U also runs cooler.

S23 Ultra: 11h15m

14 Pro Max: 11h25m

Not only is the One UI smooth, fluid, feature-rich, and customisable, but it also boasts one of the longest software support cycles in Android phones. Similarly, Carl Pei launched Nothing after cutting ties with OnePlus, which he helped establish.

The Nothing Phone (1) did start off well, albeit with some bugs, but over time frequent updates have ironed out these creases and the phone feels incredible to use.

So which of these two phones makes more sense for Android enthusiasts? Or does it depend on the use-case scenarios of individuals and vary with specific needs? Let’s find out.

The scales tip in favor of the Galaxy S23 while Nothing Phone (1) is better in a few match-ups

Chipset

Anthony @TheGalox_ In GPU the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 series is faster than the Apple A16 processor



In GPU the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 series is faster than the Apple A16 processor

Now all we need is more mobile games that utilize this level of performance

Nothing Phone (1) Samsung Galaxy S23 OS Nothing OS 1.1.7 based on Android 12 One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 Chipset Snapdragon 778+ 5G Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Battery 4500 mAh 3900 mAh Screen and Display 6.55 inches 120 Hz 6.1 inches 120 Hz

The Galaxy S23 is barely two days old since its release. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (1) will be almost a year old in July. Samsung has equipped all of its S23 models with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which has been custom designed for the Galaxy phones.

The Nothing phone boasts a Snapdragon 778+ 5G, which is a potent mid-range chip at best, far from the blazing fast performance of the 8 Gen 2.

Storage

Parth Monish Kohli @Pmkphotoworks



Unlike the rest of the S23 Lineup with UFS 4.0, S23's 128GB variant comes with UFS 3.1

Honestly speaking, UFS 3.1 is still plenty fast but it's always nice to have the latest tech!

Furthermore, the Nothing Phone (1) uses UFS 3.1 storage, making it quick in application-loading times and while moving huge files around on the device. The Galaxy S23 employs the latest UFS 4.0, which has gained significantly in sequential read and write speeds over the last generation.

For the average user, though, the difference would be miniscule at best. However, these differences will be significantly noticeable during long and arduous file transfers.

Screen protection and brightness

Anthony @TheGalox_



Galaxy S23 series are the first phones with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

The S23 handsomely beats the Nothing Phone in terms of screen brightness as well. The former has a 1750 nits screen while the latter is limited to 700 nits of peak brightness. Due to this massive gap, the Galaxy S23 will be much more legible in bright outdoors than the Nothing Phone (1).

Moreover, the screen protection on the Galaxy is the latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which guarantees the highest shattering resistance thus far, compared to the Gorilla Glass 5 on the Nothing Phone (1).

Protection against elements

The IP rating on the Samsung device is also superior to the Nothing phone. The Galaxy S23 boasts an IP 68 rating compared to IP 53 on the latter. This implies that it will not just be more resistant to accidental spills and splashes, but it can even survive underwater submersion easily.

Battery details

Coming to battery life, this is where the Nothing phone (1) would theoretically be superior to the Galaxy S23, at least on paper. This comes down to a larger battery of 4500 mAh on the Nothing phone and a less power-hungry processor at the core.

Further battery tests could truly reveal which phones can come out on top. When it comes to fast charging, the Nothing phone beats S23 with a 33 W fast charging support.

Software and UI

The Galaxy S23 has one major advantage thanks to being relatively new. It will get software support till Android 17 and security update one more year beyond this. The Nothing Phone (1), although promised three years of OS updates, is yet to receive Android 13 in a stable release.

Then there is the UI difference. The One UI on Samsung is a feature-rich user interface that makes it mark thanks to the horde of useful features provided. Features like Bixby routines and secure folders are lacking in other Android OEMs or imitated weakly at best.

On the other hand, the Nothing OS is a light and stock skin of Android that is as fluid as the Pixel UI, with some modifications and controls. The Glyph interface makes the software on the Nothing Phone (1) truly unique.

Cameras

Arun Maini @Mrwhosetheboss



Samsungs S23 Ultra is the biggest camera improvement I've seen in a long time!

Video in the works

The Nothing Phone (1) has decent cameras that more or less take good shots reliably and consistently with a few hiccups here and there. The point is that the Nothing Phone’s camera isn’t flagship level, rather apt for the price asked. This is where the S23 will shine.

As demonstrated in the Galaxy Unpacked event, the S23 series has seen significant improvements in camera quality over its predecessors.

Samsung is even selling its newest flagships as rivals to Apple’s filmmaker mode on iPhone cameras. The results demonstrated were nothing to scoff at. Anyone looking for not just decent cameras, but rather top-of-the-line ones, would be disappointed with what the Nothing Phone (1) has to offer.

If you have a generous budget and are looking for a good flagship update after a couple of years, the Galaxy S23 is not built to disappoint. Although it is more than twice as costly as the Nothing Phone (1), the price of admission does come with significant advantages across the board.

Consumers who don’t like spending a lot of money on flagships, and keep their devices for two or three years, wouldn’t find the Nothing phone as a dramatically inferior device. In fact, with day-to-day usage, the hardware and screen disadvantages wouldn’t come often at the forefront. It is definitely the go-to device for Android purists even in 2023.

