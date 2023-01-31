Should you get a Pixel 7 in 2023 or wait for Samsung Galaxy S23 to release?

Google's Pixel 7 series is arguably one of the best Android experiences one can get for the money. Moreover, the leaked Galaxy S23 series of phones is to be officially announced by Samsung on February 1. Naturally, Android enthusiasts confused between the bloatware-free Pixel 7 and the king of features, the One UI 5, in the upcoming Galaxy S23 find themselves at a crossroads.

Over the years, the Pixel has become synonymous with streamlined performance and day-one updates while establishing itself as the most reliable camera device. The same can be said for Samsung devices, as One UI has risen from the ashes of the TouchWiz user interface.

Alvin @sondesix For those who want to pre-order the Galaxy S23 series in Indonesia, these are the gifts:

• Free Double storage upgrade.

• Up to 2-year Samsung Care+ protection (2-year for those who pre-registered).

• Up to IDR 1.5m e-Voucher (~$100).

• Other benefits (bank cashbacks?). For those who want to pre-order the Galaxy S23 series in Indonesia, these are the gifts:• Free Double storage upgrade.• Up to 2-year Samsung Care+ protection (2-year for those who pre-registered).• Up to IDR 1.5m e-Voucher (~$100).• Other benefits (bank cashbacks?). https://t.co/PTeIcRuo5V

The modern Samsung Galaxy flagship is a feature-packed powerhouse that also feels smooth and fluid to use, which can be almost guaranteed for the upcoming S23 series. So, which device makes more sense going into 2023? Let's look at what they offer.

Disclaimer: The article contains affiliate links to the product mentioned.

Choosing between Pixel 7 and Galaxy S23

Pixel 7 specification Galaxy S23 leaked specification Cameras 50 MP wide and 12 MP ultrawide 50 MP wide, 10 MP telephoto, and 12 MP ultrawide IP rating IP 68 IP 68 Battery 4355 mAh 3900 mAh Update support till Android 16 till Android 17 Processor Tensor G2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.3 inches AMOLED 90 Hz screen 6.1 inches AMOLED 120 Hz screen

Factors that work in Pixel 7's favor

Day-one updates and cameras

Made by Google @madebygoogle



Feature Drops give your existing Pixel access to new features and upgrades, so your phone stays useful longer.



And you’re protected over time too, with 5 years of security updates directly from Google.¹



#MadeByGoogle



¹See video for info Pixel gets even better over time.Feature Drops give your existing Pixel access to new features and upgrades, so your phone stays useful longer.And you’re protected over time too, with 5 years of security updates directly from Google.¹¹See video for info Pixel gets even better over time. 🎉Feature Drops give your existing Pixel access to new features and upgrades, so your phone stays useful longer.And you’re protected over time too, with 5 years of security updates directly from Google.¹#MadeByGoogle¹See video for info https://t.co/TOuNqJr19D

Even though the Galaxy S23 will be released much later than the Pixel 7, it will still have Android version 13. Also, when Google eventually releases Android 14 for the world, the Galaxy S23 series won't get it right away. The Pixel 7 will get Android 14 on the day Google releases it, being the parent company of both Pixel and Android.

Similarly, the still-image photography of the Pixel 7 is unmatched by even more expensive iPhones. These Google smartphones take excellent pictures with perhaps the most accurate skin tone of a subject in a frame and an equally precise color temperature of its scene.

The Galaxy series tends to oversaturate the image a bit. This doesn't mean the S23 won't have cameras as good as the Pixel. However, going by recent trends, the Pixel 7 holds an edge.

Rich and advanced AI features

David Jagneaux @David_Jagneaux



Only a few kids in his class got both, some got none, so proud of him 🥺



I used the Pixel Magic Eraser to remove the kid next to him lol My son got an award today for knowing 100% of his letters (upper and lowercase) and numbers all out of order!Only a few kids in his class got both, some got none, so proud of himI used the Pixel Magic Eraser to remove the kid next to him lol My son got an award today for knowing 100% of his letters (upper and lowercase) and numbers all out of order!Only a few kids in his class got both, some got none, so proud of him 😭🥺I used the Pixel Magic Eraser to remove the kid next to him lol https://t.co/VfsXdE7T8o

Only recently did Samsung announce that call screening will be released in One UI 5.1. This live feature has been in the Pixel series for quite a while now. It can filter spam calls and give accurate scripts of even menus on automated toll-free numbers.

Additionally, the object eraser on Pixel 7 cameras works wonders thanks to a dedicated AI chip on the Tensor SoC. The line-up also has the advantage of live translation, thanks again to the very same chipset. Numerous other AI features on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro offer enhanced ease of use over its peers.

Seamless, bloatware-free experience

Nel Daim @DaimNel @urban_tech96 @ArkanulN @MaazMz I actually switched to the Pixel 7 Pro but have my S22 as a backup. I like how simple the pixel is. Little customization without 3rd party launchers, it's not full of bloatware and buttery smooth. @urban_tech96 @ArkanulN @MaazMz I actually switched to the Pixel 7 Pro but have my S22 as a backup. I like how simple the pixel is. Little customization without 3rd party launchers, it's not full of bloatware and buttery smooth.

It's no accident that the Pixel 7 has been hailed as a genuinely stutter-free device for months. This is all thanks to the optimization, down to Google finally designing its SoC and optimizing its software accordingly. Furthermore, the absence of unnecessary bloatware, like pre-installed games and third-party software, provides sufficient room for one to use the device freely.

Since there aren't many background processes running, unlike some clustered UIs, and no extras are installed, the 7 flies smoothly almost every time.

Samsung has also managed this feat to quite an extent with One UI 4.1 and the recent UI 5, but it is possible to experience some degree of micro stutters and frame drops on the device. Hopefully, this won't be the case with 5.1 on the upcoming Galaxy S23.

Aspects that are in the Galaxy S23's advantage

Extended update support than the Pixel 7

Alvin @sondesix When it comes to updating its phones, Samsung nailed the following aspects:

• The amount of devices updated to the latest OS version

• The speed of updating older phones

• 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates are no joke When it comes to updating its phones, Samsung nailed the following aspects:• The amount of devices updated to the latest OS version• The speed of updating older phones• 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates are no joke https://t.co/WdBZCyJdju

The Galaxy S23 will launch in February 2023 and come bundled with Android-13-based One UI 5.1. This implies that Samsung will remain committed to the updates till Android 17 on the device, which is a year more than what Pixel 7 will receive. Google seems unfettered that a direct competitor is providing longer update support to its own product, which might hurt the brand in the future.

The 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm is faster than Tensor G2

Ben Geskin @BenGeskin



A16 Bionic - CPU

SD 8 Gen 2 - GPU



via Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A16 Bionic vs A15 Bionic vs Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 vs Google Tensor G2 and moreA16 Bionic - CPUSD 8 Gen 2 - GPUvia androidauthority.com/snapdragon-8-g… Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A16 Bionic vs A15 Bionic vs Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 vs Google Tensor G2 and more 👀A16 Bionic - CPU 👑SD 8 Gen 2 - GPU 👑via androidauthority.com/snapdragon-8-g… https://t.co/uvvDpsk0bb

Pixel 7 is excellent for people who love AI features over sheer processing speed. However, most people would love a device that can generate maximum frames in not only games but also power through resource-intensive tasks effortlessly.

After Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was criticized for heating issues, Qualcomm has gone back to the TSMC manufacturing process. The result is a lightning-fast processor that can seemingly compete with the Apple A16 Bionic chip and beat it in GPU benchmarks while barely heating up.

A feature-rich UI in One UI 5

Anthony @TheGalox_ There are over 20 new features coming with One UI 5.1



Some of these are: Quick access to Expert RAW, Shared family album, search people by just clicking their face, choose a location to save screenshots, convenient information display, new battery & weather widget and a lot more There are over 20 new features coming with One UI 5.1Some of these are: Quick access to Expert RAW, Shared family album, search people by just clicking their face, choose a location to save screenshots, convenient information display, new battery & weather widget and a lot more https://t.co/bn9OqL3uXQ

Granted, the Pixel, with its default Android skin, is the king of simplicity, AI features, and a light experience, but One UI is no slouch either. It is perhaps the most feature-riddled Android interface. The Good Lock customization module alone gives even the staunchest Pixel supporters a nervous grin.

Furthermore, the Bixby Routine is another amazing feature baked in One UI that makes automating certain functions based on certain conditions a breeze. Google has tried to implement something similar, but it's a simplified imitation at best. One UI 5's feature list is not limited to just these two functions.

Finally, people who prefer extended software support and many more features on their phones while flying through tasks more effortlessly should wait for the Galaxy S23. Those who need a cleaner, smoother, potentially better camera phone and a smarter AI-enabled one for the next two to three years shouldn't think twice before getting the Pixel.

Buy from Amazon.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes