Should you get a Pixel 7 in 2023 or wait for Samsung Galaxy S23 to release?

Google's Pixel 7 series is arguably one of the best Android experiences one can get for the money. Moreover, the leaked Galaxy S23 series of phones is to be officially announced by Samsung on February 1. Naturally, Android enthusiasts confused between the bloatware-free Pixel 7 and the king of features, the One UI 5, in the upcoming Galaxy S23 find themselves at a crossroads.
Over the years, the Pixel has become synonymous with streamlined performance and day-one updates while establishing itself as the most reliable camera device. The same can be said for Samsung devices, as One UI has risen from the ashes of the TouchWiz user interface.
The modern Samsung Galaxy flagship is a feature-packed powerhouse that also feels smooth and fluid to use, which can be almost guaranteed for the upcoming S23 series. So, which device makes more sense going into 2023? Let's look at what they offer.
Choosing between Pixel 7 and Galaxy S23
Factors that work in Pixel 7's favor
Day-one updates and cameras
Even though the Galaxy S23 will be released much later than the Pixel 7, it will still have Android version 13. Also, when Google eventually releases Android 14 for the world, the Galaxy S23 series won't get it right away. The Pixel 7 will get Android 14 on the day Google releases it, being the parent company of both Pixel and Android.
Similarly, the still-image photography of the Pixel 7 is unmatched by even more expensive iPhones. These Google smartphones take excellent pictures with perhaps the most accurate skin tone of a subject in a frame and an equally precise color temperature of its scene.
The Galaxy series tends to oversaturate the image a bit. This doesn't mean the S23 won't have cameras as good as the Pixel. However, going by recent trends, the Pixel 7 holds an edge.
Rich and advanced AI features
Only recently did Samsung announce that call screening will be released in One UI 5.1. This live feature has been in the Pixel series for quite a while now. It can filter spam calls and give accurate scripts of even menus on automated toll-free numbers.
Additionally, the object eraser on Pixel 7 cameras works wonders thanks to a dedicated AI chip on the Tensor SoC. The line-up also has the advantage of live translation, thanks again to the very same chipset. Numerous other AI features on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro offer enhanced ease of use over its peers.
Seamless, bloatware-free experience
It's no accident that the Pixel 7 has been hailed as a genuinely stutter-free device for months. This is all thanks to the optimization, down to Google finally designing its SoC and optimizing its software accordingly. Furthermore, the absence of unnecessary bloatware, like pre-installed games and third-party software, provides sufficient room for one to use the device freely.
Since there aren't many background processes running, unlike some clustered UIs, and no extras are installed, the 7 flies smoothly almost every time.
Samsung has also managed this feat to quite an extent with One UI 4.1 and the recent UI 5, but it is possible to experience some degree of micro stutters and frame drops on the device. Hopefully, this won't be the case with 5.1 on the upcoming Galaxy S23.
Aspects that are in the Galaxy S23's advantage
Extended update support than the Pixel 7
The Galaxy S23 will launch in February 2023 and come bundled with Android-13-based One UI 5.1. This implies that Samsung will remain committed to the updates till Android 17 on the device, which is a year more than what Pixel 7 will receive. Google seems unfettered that a direct competitor is providing longer update support to its own product, which might hurt the brand in the future.
The 8 Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm is faster than Tensor G2
Pixel 7 is excellent for people who love AI features over sheer processing speed. However, most people would love a device that can generate maximum frames in not only games but also power through resource-intensive tasks effortlessly.
After Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was criticized for heating issues, Qualcomm has gone back to the TSMC manufacturing process. The result is a lightning-fast processor that can seemingly compete with the Apple A16 Bionic chip and beat it in GPU benchmarks while barely heating up.
A feature-rich UI in One UI 5
Granted, the Pixel, with its default Android skin, is the king of simplicity, AI features, and a light experience, but One UI is no slouch either. It is perhaps the most feature-riddled Android interface. The Good Lock customization module alone gives even the staunchest Pixel supporters a nervous grin.
Furthermore, the Bixby Routine is another amazing feature baked in One UI that makes automating certain functions based on certain conditions a breeze. Google has tried to implement something similar, but it's a simplified imitation at best. One UI 5's feature list is not limited to just these two functions.
Finally, people who prefer extended software support and many more features on their phones while flying through tasks more effortlessly should wait for the Galaxy S23. Those who need a cleaner, smoother, potentially better camera phone and a smarter AI-enabled one for the next two to three years shouldn't think twice before getting the Pixel.
