5 best phones to play Genshin Impact in 2023

Looking to purchase a high-performance smartphone for your Genshin Impact grind? Well, look no further, as this article offers a list of the top mobile devices you can get for the best gaming experience. Being an action RPG title, Genshin Impact is pretty demanding and requires a decent mobile processor and enough RAM to offer a smooth experience.

You will also require a good internet connection to prevent lags and delays. While some budget smartphones can run the game pretty well, it’s best to pick a device with a modern processor and high RAM capacity.

In addition to performance, you’ll want to play the game in high visual graphics to experience the beautiful world of Teyvat and its happening regions: the device should have a good display to render every small detail. Lastly, it should also feature a good battery life to ensure non-stop questing for fans.

Top 5 smartphones to enjoy Genshin Impact’s paradise at its best

1) ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

The ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is undoubtedly one of the best gaming phones for Genshin Impact to scoop up right now. Powered by Mediatek’s premium Dimensity 9000+ platform, the device comes with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a big 6.78-inch AMOLED display.

Being a gaming-centric phone, the 6D Ultimate is the perfect blend of style and functionalities, offering impressive features such as an additional 2-inch OLED display on the back to advertise and pressure-sensitive zones (air triggers). It also comes with a dedicated motorized cooling air vent, also known as the AeroActive Portal.

The battery life on this one is unmatched, with a 6000 mAh capacity and 65W fast charging. Genshin Impact isn’t the only game you would want to enjoy on this ASUS flagship.

Category ASUS ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Platform Android Specs Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, 6.78-inch AMOLED display (1200 nits peak, 165Hz), 6000 mAh battery, 65W charging

2) OnePlus 11 5G

One of the latest phones on the market, the OnePlus 11 is another perfect choice for Genshin Impact fans out there. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. Buyers can choose the 128GB UFS 3.1 option or go with the 256GB UFS 4.0 variant for storage.

In addition to a super-fast processor and RAM combo, the device comes with an impressive 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz refresh rates (adaptive). It also features a cooling system and a long-lasting battery life, both of which are inevitable features to have on a gaming phone.

The OnePlus 11 isn’t strictly a gaming device, as it offers great cameras as well, making it a great Android flagship for users of all kinds.

Category OnePlus 11 5G Platform Android Specs Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, Up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 or 256GB UFS 4.0 variant, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display (1300 nits, 120Hz), 5000 mAh battery, 100W charging

3) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

If you are looking for an all-rounder flagship that can handle games like Genshin Impact with ease, the Galaxy S23 Ultra may be worth your consideration. Samsung’s latest premium flagship device sports the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC alongside up to 12 gigs of LPDDR5X RAM and supports UFS 4.0 storage, offering up to 1TB.

The display is a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X, with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1750. Exploring the world of Genshin Impact's Teyvat on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will definitely be a delightful experience. To seal the deal, the phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 45W charging support.

That said, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a powerful camera-centric phone with premium telephoto sensors and world-class image processing functionalities: it’s not a gaming phone. Hence, the premium-priced device may be a worthwhile pick only if you identify as an avid mobile photographer and gamer.

Category Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Platform Android Specs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display (1750 nits peak, 120Hz), 5000 mAh battery, 45W charging

4) iPhone 14 Pro Max

Despite being a non-gaming phone, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the most powerful devices on the market for a lag-free gaming experience. Genshin Impact will run like butter on the latest Apple flagship, offering fans an enjoyable experience.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max sports Apple’s latest mobile Silicon - the A16 Bionic chip - alongside 6 gigs of RAM. It comes with a 6.7-inch LPTO Super Retina XDR display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, which is capable of delivering an enticing Teyvat experience.

However, the device lacks a dedicated cooling system for gaming and may heat up during intense sessions, leading to annoying stutters.

Category iPhone 14 Pro Max Platform iOS Specs Apple 16 Bionic, 6GB RAM, up to 1TB NVMe storage, 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (2000 nits peak, 120Hz), 4323 mAh battery

5) Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi’s 13 Pro is one of the best Android flagships to purchase in 2023. Not only does it offer a marvelous camera setup inspired by Leica, the phone is a performance beast with Snapdragon’s latest Gen 2 chipset, highly efficient LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage powering its core.

With a 6.73-inch 3D-curved WQHD+ AMOLED display and a peak brightness of 1900 nits, Genshin Impact and other open-world RPG games should feel like a life-like adventure on this device. The 13 Pro also comes with a 4820 Li-Ion battery which supports a charging speed of 120W.

Similar to other devices on this list, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is not strictly a gaming phone. It offers a complete flagship experience, with powerful processing, brilliant display, and capable cameras, as well as great connectivity and charging standards.

However, its premium chipset configuration coupled with the LiquidCool Technology makes it an apt device for intensive tasks.

Category Xiaomi 13 Pro Platform Android Specs Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, 6.73-inch AMOLED display (1900 nits peak, 120Hz), 4820 mAh battery, 120W charging

