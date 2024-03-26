5 best gaming phones for students in 2024

The best gaming phones for students are those that promise powerful processors, ample RAM and storage, stunning display, and an impressive battery life. These dedicated phones, that come equipped with handy features to elevate mobile gaming to a higher level, are highly suitable for students.

However, navigating the best gaming phones for students in 2024 is akin to finding a needle in a haystack. So, to help you out, this article lists the most recommended devices for students. We will be covering phones with different specs and features so you can ultimately decide what's best for you.

What are the best gaming phones for students to buy now?

1) Moto Edge (2023)

Moto Edge 2023 is one of the best gaming phones for students at this price (Image via Motorola)

Moto Edge 2023 has a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset, which can handle the latest games with no lags at all. It comes with a 6.6-inch curved screen with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz and up to 1,200 nits of brightness.

It runs on a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. However, it is only available in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Specifications Moto Edge (2023) Display 6.6-inch FHD+ Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Battery 4400mAh Charging 68W wired and 15W wireless RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Camera Rear: 50MP + 13MP || Front: 32MP Price $349

The Moto Edge has a textured finish, ensuring a secure and comfortable grip in long gaming sessions. It is also dustproof and can survive up to five feet underwater for as long as 30 minutes. However, if you are looking for a device with decent camera performance you can check out other options on our list below.

Pros:

Available at a very competitive price.

The build is sleek and premium.

The speakers are loud and clear.

Cons:

Underwhelming camera performance.

It has only two OS updates and three years of security updates.

2) Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

One of the best gaming phones for students from Samsung (Image via Samsung)

The Galaxy S23 FE sports a Dynamic AMOLED display and is overloaded with features. For instance, it can run DEX, Samsung’s desktop environment that turns your phone into a mini-computer. You can connect it to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse for a more immersive gaming experience, making it our favorite recommendation in the list of the best gaming phones for students.

Further, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC ensures optimal performance, even in the max graphical settings in titles like Warzone Mobile.

Specifications Moto Edge (2023) Display 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Battery 4500mAh Charging 25W wired and 15W wireless RAM 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB Camera Rear: 50MP + 12MP + 8MP || Front: 10MP Price Starts at $499

The ‘FE’ version of the Galaxy S23 was launched at $599 for the base variant, but it is now available at a discounted price on multiple online marketplaces. The only tradeoff is the average camera performance. Other than that, it is a little bulkier than its predecessor, making it awkward to hold, but that is simply a personal opinion.

Pros:

Available at a discounted price.

Solid and sturdy build.

Improved battery life.

Cons:

It has uneven bezels and a thick frame.

Mediocre camera performance.

3) OnePlus 12R

Arguably the brightest gaming phone available at the moment (Image via OnePlus)

The perfect blend of impressive display, smooth performance, and a long battery life makes the OnePlus 12R one of the best gaming phones for students. It boasts a ProXDR screen with a whopping 4,500 nits of brightness level.

It has three amazing features: HyperTouch, HyperRender, and Aqua Touch. These are responsible for an impressive 1,000Hz touch response rate, backlight calibration when gaming, and true touch inputs even on a wet display, respectively.

Specifications OnePlus 12R Display 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Battery 5500mAH Charging 100W wired RAM 8GB/16GB Storage 128GB/25GB Camera Rear: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP || Price Starts at $499

The other highlight of the OnePlus 12R is its battery life. It boasts a massive 5500mAh battery capable of running more than a day with a single charge. Additionally, you can charge it back from 0% to 100% in just 34 minutes. It lacks wireless charging and is not as durable as the competition. Other than that, you will not find any dealbreakers.

Pros:

Battery life is exceptional.

It boasts a stunning display.

Available at a competitive price.

Cons:

Build quality is not sturdy.

No wireless charging support.

4) Nubia Redmagic 9 Pro

The strongest player among the best gaming phones for students (Image via Redmagic)

The Nubia Redmagic 9 Pro features Snapdragon’s latest and most powerful chipset, a 6500mAH battery, and an extensive multi-layered cooling system. The device looks decent, but its big and bulky design makes it uncomfortable to hold for extended periods. It weighs 229 grams, which is slightly heavier than average smartphones.

Specifications Nubia Redmagic 9 Pro Display 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Battery 6500mAH Charging 80W wired RAM 12GB/16GB Storage 256GB/512GB Camera Rear: 50MP + 50MP + 2MP || Front: 16MP Price Starts at $649

The Nubia Redmagic 9 Pro comes with handy gaming features, including a keyboard, mouse, or controller support, game cast, dedicated game lobby, 4D vibrate mode, and others, to name a few. That said, it lacks an IP rating, with mediocre speakers, and limited software support.

Pros:

Unmatchable battery life.

Incredible gaming performance.

It boasts a dedicated cooling system.

It comes with handy gaming features.

Cons:

It has no IP rating.

Muddy speaker sound.

Limited software support.

5) Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is an expensive gaming device (Image via Asus)

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro is an expensive device. However, its performance and features justify the hefty price tag. With up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, it stands out among the best gaming phones for students.

It features two Air Triggers on the top edge of the phone, which can be split into two to make four physical controls. Moreover, you will find a secondary USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, which are rare in the current smartphone landscape.

Specifications Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Display 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Battery 5500mAH Charging 65W wired and 15 wireless RAM 16GB/24GB Storage 512GB/1TB Camera Rear: 50MP + 32MP + 13MP || Front: 32MP Price Starts at $1099

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro has a 1600 nits high-brightness mode that can be extended to 2500 nits in HDR scenarios. However, you get only two years of major Android updates with this device, which is quite disappointing at this price tag. Furthermore, the speaker setup is not as impressive as certain previous-generation devices.

Pros:

It comes with additional handy gaming features.

It delivers smooth and powerful performance.

Amazing battery life.

Cons:

It has only two physical trigger buttons instead of four.

Software support is limited to just two years.

It is an expensive device.

This concludes our list of the best gaming phones for students to buy now. We have included devices with varying specifications, features, and price points to suit your preferences.

