5 best gaming accessories for iPads

The iPad’s portability, combined with its large display and fast processors, make it an ideal choice for gaming. However, gaming on this Apple device can be difficult. It is bulky, and the touch controls can sometimes be difficult to operate. This is where our list comes in.

Accessories for iPads can make your experience more comfortable and immersive. Whether you're a casual player who enjoys titles during long commutes or a competitive gamer, our list has something useful for everyone.

Here are five must-have gaming accessories for iPads to supercharge your mobile gaming experience.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 accessories for iPad you must check out

1) 8Bitdo Ultimate ($47)

8Bitdo's controller is one of the best accessories for iPads right now (Image via Amazon)

A wireless gaming controller is one of the best accessories for iPads. Ditching the touchscreen controls for a familiar gamepad layout lets you enjoy console-style gaming on your iPad.

This controller from 8Bitdo can connect to three different devices and allows for seamless switching between devices thanks to the dedicated key. It can connect to your iPad, iPhone, macOS, and Apple TV.

The device also comes bundled with a dock to allow for wire-free charging and a cleaner look.

2) LISEN Tablet Stand ($13.97)

Lisen's iPad stand greatly reduces long-term fatigue by holding the device at a comfortable angle. (Image via Amazon)

The Lisen tablet stand offers height and angle adjustments. It also comes with a wide weighted base for stability.

The tablet stand can hold your iPad firmly in place, thanks to its rigid build and locking mechanism. It is compatible with many devices, such as e-readers, tablets, iPads, and portable monitors.

Using this accessory can reduce gaming fatigue by a large margin, especially for titles that don't require touch controls. Pair this stand with the aforementioned controller, and you will enjoy longer gaming sessions without straining your arms.

3) JBL Tune 510BT ($39.95)

JBL headphones provide a comfortable gaming experience with a long 40-hour battery life. (Image via Amazon)

A good quality headphone is crucial for video games that rely on subtle audio cues, like footsteps or environmental sounds. These wireless headphones from JBL deliver the brand's signature audio quality. They support Bluetooth 5.0 and can be paired with two devices at once.

The headphones offer up to 40 hours of wireless playback on a single charge and can be quickly recharged using a Type-C USB cable. The built-in buttons allow for easy music control and call management.

4) Anker Power Bank, 26,800 mAh ($55.40)

Extend your gaming sessions by using Anker's 26,800mAh power bank. (Image via Amazon)

To avoid those low-battery notifications in the middle of a ranked match, consider investing in a high-capacity external battery pack.

This power bank from Anker comes with a capacity of 26,800mAh that can fully juice up your iPad multiple times. It has three USB output ports with simultaneous power delivery, meaning it can be used to charge three devices at the same time.

This device is definitely one of the best accessories for iPads, especially if you find yourself playing games for long hours on the go.

5) Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter ($64.99)

Transform your iPad into a console using this Type C to HDMI cable from Apple. (Image via Amazon)

This USB C to HDMI adapter lets you connect your iPad to any display that supports HDMI. Just connect the adapter to your device's USB-C port, plug in an HDMI cable to your display, and you're ready to go.

The adapter comes with a Type C and standard USB port so you can connect a flash drive, a keyboard or mouse, and a charger to juice up your iPad while gaming on the big screen.

This little dongle is one of the best accessories for iPads as it transforms your mobile device into a big-screen gaming platform.

For more iPad and tech news, follow the Sportskeeda Gaming Tech section.