5 best PS5 headsets in 2024

The best PS5 headsets can significantly enhance your experience with their crystal-clear audio. They offer precise audio quality that helps pinpoint the exact location of in-game actions, from quiet footsteps to loud explosions. Besides this, most gaming headsets also feature noise-canceling microphones, ensuring clear communication with teammates.

Another crucial aspect of a good headset is comfort. Those with good build and quality material ensure a more comfortable experience, even in long gaming sessions. Investing in a quality gaming headset can thus amplify your fun.

However, the market is flooded with many compelling products, and selecting an ideal device is no less than finding a needle in the haystack. To help you out, we’ve listed the five best PS5 headsets you can consider in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

What are the best PS5 headsets to buy in 2024?

1) Sony Pulse 3D

The affordable PS5 headset (Image via Sony/Croma)

Starting the list of the best PS5 headset with the brand’s device - The Sony Pulse 3D. It is a budget model designed primarily for PS5 consoles. It has an integrated mic, which works fine. Besides Tempest 3D Audio support, it has a virtual surround sound feature that gives an impressive listening experience on the PS5.

Specification Sony Pulse 3D Connection type Wired(USB, Stereo 3.5mm), Wireless Battery life Up to 12 hours Active noise cancellation No Price $99

The Sony Pulse 3D supports both wired and wireless functionality, giving you the flexibility to pair it with different devices.

Pros:

Wireless audio latency is low.

It boasts the virtual surround-sound feature.

Available at an affordable price.

Cons:

Sound customization options are limited.

Noise handling is mediocre.

2) Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

One of the best PS5 headsets(Image via Razer/Amazon)

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is a super-comfy and breathable device. The sound quality is good, the battery life is impressive, and it supports EQ customization. These factors make it one of the best PS5 headsets to consider buying now.

Specification Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Connection type Wireless Battery life Up to 70 hours Active noise cancellation No Price $179

The BlackShark V2 Pro works only wirelessly with Bluetooth 5.2 or 2.4GHz USB transmitter. It also boasts a “Do Not Disturb” mode that auto-blocks calls from your phone if the 2.4GHz connection is active.

Pros:

The audio is crisp and clean.

Microphone performance is good.

2.4GHz and Bluetooth support.

Cons:

No wireless connection.

The bass is not powerful enough.

3) Turtle Beach Stealth Pro

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is a premium headset (Image via Turtle Beach)

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is an amazing headset that boasts fantastic sound, active noise cancellation, swappable batteries, and great build quality. The mic is more than enough for voice chats and video streaming. Although the headset applies digital signal processing to tamp down on low frequencies, you won’t see any distortion.

Specification Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Connection type Wireless Battery life Up to 12 hours Active noise cancellation Yes Price $300

The earcups of the headset feature memory foam and faux leather, providing a comfortable fit for extended listening. Additional features like toggle chat boost, mic noise gate, and EQ presets enhance the overall audio experience.

Pros:

Sound quality is suburb.

It includes two swappable batteries.

Active noise cancellation works pretty well.

Cons:

Buttons are cumbersome.

No simulated surround sound or spatial audio feature.

4) SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro

Arctis Nova Pro is an expensive headset(Image via SteelSeries)

The list of the best PS5 headsets is incomplete without the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro. It boasts booming bass and a ton of clarity and detail in the audio. It has lots of control options buttons, including a volume wheel, microphone mute button, and others. All the controls are easy to reach and use. You can connect the headset via a 3.5mm cable (included in the device) or Bluetooth wireless.

Specification SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Connection type Wired and wireless Battery life Up to 22 hours Active noise cancellation Yes Price $315

The biggest highlight of this headset is its battery - it comes with two that are swappable. You can swap the battery, and the headset will auto-connect to the base station (if done within eight seconds). Each battery can run up to 22 hours, and there’s a space in the base station to charge the one you’re not using.

Pros:

The fit is super comfortable.

The audio quality is decent.

Compatible with various platforms.

Cons:

Noise cancellation doesn’t work as expected.

5) Audeze Maxwell

Audeze Maxwell has the best battery life (Image via Audeze)

Our last pick for the best PS5 headset is the Audeze Maxwell. It is a large wireless headset with a steel and aluminum frame, and it also has both wired and wireless connectivity options. This model also supports the functionality of connecting Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless concurrently. The sound quality is excellent, with a well-balanced blend of bass, highs, and mids.

Specification Audeze Maxwell Connection type Wired and wireless Battery life More than 80 hours Active noise cancellation Yes Price $330

You get EQ settings that offer six different presets and a five-band equalizer for the mic in this headset. Boasting an impressive battery life of more than 80 hours, the Audeze Maxwell is one of the best PS5 headsets available right now.

Pros:

The sound quality is excellent.

Battery life is one of the best in the industry.

It supports fast charging. You can get your battery to 25% in just 20 minutes.

Cons:

The software integration is poor.

This concludes our list of five best PS5 headsets. You can pick any of the mentioned models to enhance your gaming experience.