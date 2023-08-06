PS5 Pro expected release date, specs, price, and more

The PS5 Pro will be a mid-cycle refresh to the original PlayStation 5 from 2020. While it was previously speculated that the console would be a massive step up from the vanilla addition, including the addition of ambitious 8K gaming prowess, it is now clear that the upcoming mid-cycle refresh will be much more modest, only promising better 4K gaming performance.

Gaming hardware technology hasn't significantly progressed since 2020, given the bullish state of the economy. A quick look at hardware demand levels explains the situation: almost no one bought the RTX 40 series cards. While some might argue that the cards were priced poorly, a major reason for the poor sales figures is that gamers don't have enough extra cash to dump on hobbies today.

In this article, we fill you in on the latest updates of the upcoming mid-cycle refresh PS5 Pro. Keep checking back periodically, as we will update this piece once new information is leaked and/or confirmed.

Everything we know about PS5 Pro

Leakers and tipsters have already hinted at the specs of the upcoming Pro-grade PS5 console. Take this information with a grain of salt because nothing is set in stone yet.

Specs

Leaked specs of the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro (Image via @Zuby_Tech/Twitter)

The PS5 Pro will pack significantly more graphics rendering power than 2020's PlayStation 5. The upcoming console will feature a more powerful AMD APU that will harness the improvements of the latest Zen 4 CPU design and RDNA 3 graphics processing technology to deliver top-notch gaming performance.

However, if trends are anything to go by, the underlying hardware should be even newer. The PlayStation 5 Pro may be based on a Zen 5 CPU and RDNA 3.5 graphics technology.

In terms of other underlying hardware, the upcoming console is also expected to pack a dedicated AI engine. In addition, it might also leverage a hybrid core design (Zen 5 and Zen 5c) to bring more computing power to gamers.

Features

It is still difficult to accurately guess the features that the upcoming PS5 Pro will come with. However, it is expected that the console will feature a detachable Blu-ray player.

Thus, unlike the two editions of the PS5 (Disc and Digital), where gamers had to choose between DVDs and digital downloads at the time of purchase and couldn't be altered later, the PlayStation 5 Pro will allow players to jump ship between the distribution methods.

PS5 Pro expected release date

Sony is still silent about an upcoming mid-cycle refresh to the PS5. However, multiple sources have claimed that the home video gaming console will launch in 2024.

Looking at the company's previous launch trends, the PS5 Pro may be announced during the summer, with a final launch in the Holiday season. Note that this is our speculation, and the actual launch window may vary. We will provide updates as soon as more concrete information surfaces.

PS5 Pro price

General consensus states that the PlayStation 5 Pro will be more expensive than the older PS5. However, it is worth noting that the PS4 Pro launched for $399 in 2016, making it as costly as the PS4 upon launch in 2013.

Thus, the new console could cost $499, the same price for which the PS5 Disc Edition debuted back in 2020.