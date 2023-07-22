PS5 Pro expected release date leaked; will feature 8K gaming and more

PS5 Pro's expected release date has been leaked, along with its expected performances of stable 4K and even going as far as 8K gaming. While Xbox has been giving Sony tough competition as a gaming ecosystem, from a purely hardware standpoint, PlayStation 5 has won the 9th generation of video game consoles. With the third anniversary approaching, it's time for a mid-generation refresh.

PlayStation 5 Pro, or the PS5 Pro, has been a topic of discussion for a while now. Following the success of the PS4 Pro, a mid-generation spec bump was also expected for the PS5. While the console is no slouch and games have barely started utilizing the hardware fully, details regarding a more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro, codenamed 'Trinity,' and release dates have been leaked.

PS5 Pro's expected release date

The PS5 Pro is reportedly set for a November 2024 release with dev kits as early as later this year. The pro console has allegedly been developing since early 2022, giving it a roughly two-year development cycle. This information comes courtesy of Tom Henderson over at Keytogaming.

While it may seem like the PlayStation 5 was released only yesterday due to the early supply chain issues, in reality, we have been inching closer to its third anniversary.

A November 2024 release would be exactly four years since PlayStation 5 launched and the exact mid-point of the generation if Xbox's prediction on 2028 being the generation 10 and the PS6's launch is to be believed.

Expectations from PS5 Pro: Stable 4K, 8K gaming, and more

According to the leaks, the PS5 Pro will aim for an 'improved and consistent FPS' at 4K, an 8K performance mode, and accelerated ray tracing.

While the PlayStation 5 is quite powerful, it struggles to maintain a consistently high FPS at a stable native 4K resolution. Especially with the introduction of ray-tracing this generation, players are often left to choose between native 4K 30 FPS Quality Mode or upscaled 4K 60 FPS Performance Mode. With the introduction of PlayStation 5 Pro, perhaps players can finally enjoy native 4K at 60 FPS or even 120 FPS.

While the leaks do line up with that fans have been expecting from a mid-generation refresh, in a world where authentic next-gen games have just started to launch, the relay question is, is there a player demand for the PlayStation 5 Pro yet?

Note: Some parts of this article are based on speculations. End results and expected dates may differ.