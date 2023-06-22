When will PlayStation 6 be released? Microsoft provides major update on its competitor

Microsoft stated that the next generation of consoles, such as the PlayStation 6 and the next Xbox, is expected to be released in 2028. The information was revealed in documents made public during the US Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) trial. Microsoft and the Xbox brand's executives appeared in federal court to defend their proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard against the FTC.

Microsoft's legal battle with the FTC began in December 2022. It happened when the agency made plans public to prevent Microsoft's massive $68.7 billion acquisition of the firm responsible for games like Candy Crush, Diablo, and Call of Duty.

The FTC had asked for a temporary restraining order, which was granted last week by a federal court in the USA. It effectively prevents Microsoft and Activision Blizzard's merger for the time being.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL In the FTC court hearing, Microsoft says they expect the PlayStation 6 and next Xbox console to launch in 2028. In the FTC court hearing, Microsoft says they expect the PlayStation 6 and next Xbox console to launch in 2028.

PlayStation 6 (PS6) expected release date revealed

In the documents unveiled today, Microsoft talked about its 10-year commitment to Sony to make Call of Duty games available on PlayStation platforms if the deal is finalized. Microsoft anticipates that the PS6 will launch in 2028. They asserted:

“This term would, in any case, go beyond the expected starting period of the next generation of consoles (in 2028). Thus, Call of Duty will be published on successor PlayStation consoles, should one be released during the term of the agreement. The agreement would also ensure that Call of Duty console games are offered on PlayStation at parity with Xbox.”

However, Sony previously stated that it does not expect the release of the PlayStation 6 until at least 2027. Sony further asserted that it anticipated losing access to the Call of Duty franchise in 2027.

While Sony will not make the PlayStation 6 public announcement until about a year before its release, the company has discussions and shares hardware details with developers in advance so they can create optimized titles for the new device.

Sony will not share PlayStation 6 information with Activision if the Microsoft deal is approved

PS VORTEX (ボルテックス) @PS_Vortex Breaking



If “MSFT-ABK” deal closes, Sony couldn’t tell Activision about PS6 according to Jim Ryan



This is absolutely bonkers before the things are even finalised & FTC/CMA gonna hold MS accountable for these redacted documents & concerning practices



COD to GamePass instead🤦🏻‍♀️ BreakingIf “MSFT-ABK” deal closes, Sony couldn’t tell Activision about PS6 according to Jim RyanThis is absolutely bonkers before the things are even finalised & FTC/CMA gonna hold MS accountable for these redacted documents & concerning practicesCOD to GamePass instead🤦🏻‍♀️ 🔥BreakingIf “MSFT-ABK” deal closes, Sony couldn’t tell Activision about PS6 according to Jim RyanThis is absolutely bonkers before the things are even finalised & FTC/CMA gonna hold MS accountable for these redacted documents & concerning practicesCOD to GamePass instead🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/xUuxB9IYat

Sony President and CEO Jim Ryan has told the FTC that if Microsoft's acquisition of the company is approved, Sony will not share its plans for the PlayStation 6 and other future consoles with Activision Blizzard. He stated,

“We simply could not run the risk of a company that was owned by a direct competitor having access to that information.”

He believes if Activision Blizzard is sold to Microsoft for $68.7 billion, it will significantly impact the future of Call of Duty on PlayStation.

Poll : 0 votes