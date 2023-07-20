Remnant 2 PS5 and Xbox graphics modes revealed: Quality, Performance, and more

Upcoming souls-like shooter Remnant 2's is slated to launch on PCs and consoles soon. The game will be released on the next-gen variants of both PlayStation and Xbox, and publisher Gearbox has informed players about the different graphical options that will be available on consoles.

Next-gen consoles have become the staple of gaming, so it's no surprise that Gunfire Games ditched the current-gen setup altogether. With the information about the available graphic modes, PlayStation and Xbox users can get a better idea of the options available to them. Once again, the Xbox Series X and PS5 players will have more choices to pick from. Although Series S users will also get to play Remnant 2, their options will be far more limited.

Remnant 2 graphic modes in PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 has been a steady performer in the console space since its inception in late 2020. The supply shortages have largely been solved, and more gamers have access to the console now. Users will be able to run Remnant 2 in three different modes.

Quality: This mode prioritizes resolutions and quality above anything else and enables V-Sync.

This mode prioritizes resolutions and quality above anything else and enables V-Sync. Balanced: This mode locks the FPS to 60 FPS, resulting in a smoother experience. It will also have V-Sync enabled.

This mode locks the FPS to 60 FPS, resulting in a smoother experience. It will also have V-Sync enabled. Performance: Performance will be prioritized, and you can enjoy unlimited FPS. However, V-Sync will be disabled.

Note: Frame rate will be capped at 30 FPS for the host in multiplayer sessions.

Remnant 2 graphic modes in Xbox Series X

The more powerful of the two Xbox next-gen consoles, the Series X will enjoy the same features as the PlayStation 5.

Quality: Quality will be prioritized along with V-Sync.

Quality will be prioritized along with V-Sync. Balanced: Framerate will be capped at 60 FPS, but V-Sync will be enabled.

Framerate will be capped at 60 FPS, but V-Sync will be enabled. Performance: Removes all limits on FPS, but V-Sync will be disabled.

Interestingly, the host of the multiplayer session won't face a penalty in the form of limited FPS.

Remnant 2 graphic modes in Xbox Series S

Standard: Images will be rendered at 1080P at 30 FPS with V-Sync enabled.

The game's options on the Series S are limited, but Gunfire Games may expand them with future patches. For example, games like Dying Light 2 were locked at 30 FPS at launch but upgraded to 60 FPS on Series S.

Gearbox has also announced details about the PC system requirements, and buyers can get the upcoming shooter from Epic and Steam.