Will GTA 6 be a PS5 Pro launch title: Release date rumors explored

While Sony is set to release the PS5 Slim this month, some gamers are wondering if Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will be a PS5 Pro launch title. There has been no official word on the console yet; hence, it is unknown if the highly anticipated game and the rumored PS5 variant will go on sale close to each other. However, leaks have suggested a similar release window for the two.

The rumored PS5 Pro is also expected to be technologically superior to the original PS5, as was the case with the PS4's Pro and standard variants.

With GTA 6's first trailer ready to release in December, let's analyze if the next Grand Theft Auto installment will be a PS5 Pro launch title.

Note: This article is speculative and based on rumors. Readers are advised to take the information provided with a grain of salt.

Exploring GTA 6 and PS5 Pro potential release date: Will it be the rumored console's launch title?

Tez2's possible Grand Theft Auto 6 release window suggestion (Image via Reddit/ u/SuckzForYou)

On November 8, 2023, Rockstar Games announced that the first GTA 6 trailer will drop in early December. No further details, such as its release date, have been disclosed as of this writing. However, reputed insider Tez2 had suggested a Holiday 2024 to early 2025 release window for the Grand Theft Auto sequel earlier this year.

This release window seems a little more likely after Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, revealed an expected $8bn Net Bookings revenue in Fiscal Year 2025, which lasts around late 2024 to early 2025. What's interesting is that the rumored PS5 Pro is also expected to release in a similar period.

The rumored PS5 Pro might potentially be released in Holiday 2024 (Image via X/@mrpyo1)

While Sony hasn't officially talked about this PS5 variant yet, leaks suggest a Holiday 2024 release window. Oddly enough, the original PS5 was released in November 2020, and even the new PS5 Slim models will go on sale this month.

So, if the rumored PS5 Pro gets announced in a few months from now, it might go on sale around next year's Holiday season. As stated earlier, it is expected to be more powerful than the original PS5. After all, the PS4 Pro was also better than the base PS4 in many aspects.

Therefore, Grand Theft Auto 6, as a launch title for the rumored PS5 Pro, could be a great way of demonstrating the console's strength. The game is expected to be quite advanced, as suggested by the GTA 6 leaks and the standard set by Rockstar Games' 2018 release, Red Dead Redemption 2.

The title will be showcased in early December, as confirmed by the gaming studio. Information about its release date might also be provided through the trailer. The PS5 Pro's announcement, however, doesn't seem to be taking place anytime soon as it would divert attention from the PS5 Slim.

Players can grind GTA Online as they wait for the sequel's trailer and confirmation of the rumored PS5 Pro.

The latest GTA Online weekly update has introduced some Community Challenges that will reward interesting in-game commodities later this year.

Poll : Do you currently own a PS5? Yes No 0 votes