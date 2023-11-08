GTA 6 Trailer to be released in December 2023, confirms Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has just confirmed that the first Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 trailer will be released in December 2023. The confirmation arrived through a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter) in which the gaming studio acknowledged its 25th anniversary falling next month, thanking fans for the support over the years.

While that is certainly a noteworthy milestone, a majority of the focus is centered around the revelation of the next game’s trailer arriving in a few weeks.

No other details regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 have been disclosed by Rockstar as of this writing. However, the gaming community is visibly thrilled with the mere confirmation of a trailer arriving soon.

GTA 6 trailer set to release in December 2023 after confirmation from Rockstar Games

As mentioned, Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer is set to release in early December 2023, following confirmation by developer Rockstar Games. Reputed video game journalist Jason Schreier reported earlier today (November 8, 2023) that a GTA 6 announcement might be arriving this week, followed by a trailer next month.

The report has now been confirmed by Rockstar through a tweet signed off by Sam Houser himself. Needless to say, this has generated a lot of excitement within the gaming community, which has been eagerly awaiting a new title in the series for a very long time.

Some reactions to GTA 6 trailer announcement (Images via X)

Rockstar Games also made some other information available along with the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer announcement, which was regarding the studio's 25th anniversary, which happens to fall in December this year.

There were a lot of rumors about the title being revealed in October, seeing how Rockstar has previously announced new games in that month. It not happening had disappointed many, but the confirmation of GTA 6's trailer releasing in December has completely changed the mood of several fans.

Fans will have to wait until next month to learn more about the highly anticipated title as no specific details have been revealed by the developer or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, at the moment.

Interestingly, Take-Two has an earnings call on November 9, 2023, and more information could be revealed at the event.

