GTA 6 setting is seemingly confirmed, and it's exactly what the map leaks hinted: Report

GTA 6 setting has always been a conversational point between fans awaiting the game’s release, and it seems like the location has finally been confirmed. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier on November 8, 2023, the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title is set in a fictional city based on the real-life Miami, most commonly known as the Vice City.

GTA 6 leaks previously hinted at Vice City; however, this is the first time it seems the upcoming game’s setting has been confirmed.

GTA 6 map setting is none other than the Vice City, as per the report

A screenshot of Jason Schreier's report headline (Image via Bloomberg)

As the screenshot above shows, Jason Schreier first reported information about the developers' plans to announce the game this week, followed by a trailer next month on Rockstar’s 25th anniversary. In this report, the famous writer shared what was previously only rumored, that “the game is set in a fictional version of Miami."

All GTA 6 leaks circulating on the internet hinted the iconic Vice City might be returning, and it looks like fans are finally going to revisit the setting after all these years. The city's last appearance was in 2002’s Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

Rockstar Games also put some credibility into Bloomberg’s report by announcing GTA 6 on the same day. With a couple of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, the developers first expressed gratitude to the community for their support over the past 25 years since they were incorporated in 1998.

A screenshot of Rockstar Games posts on X (Image via X)

And at last, they proudly disclose plans to reveal the first GTA 6 trailer early next month.

While the next Grand Theft Auto is already the most anticipated video game of all time, famous Grand Theft Auto 5 actor Ned Luke also stirs up rumors for a return. The actor has been engaging with a lot of fans on social media recently; however, the most notable one was when a fan asked him if the character is coming back, and he replied in the following manner:

A screenshot of Ned Luke's reply on X (Image via X)

It has been rumored that Michael De Santa might cameo in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, along with Niko Bellic. Fans are advised to take all rumors with a grain of salt and stay tuned for the game’s trailer next month.

