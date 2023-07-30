Spider-Man 2 PS5 faceplates sold out within minutes; not likely to be restocked

The Spider-Man 2 PlayStation (PS5) faceplates have gone out of stock and might not be restocked at all. Fans from around the globe are eagerly waiting for this title to release and to capitalize on it. Sony released a limited-edition PS 5 along with a custom controller and the Deluxe Edition of the game as a bundle. The artwork on these face plates follows a black, blue, and red color scheme, with the Spider-Man logo in the bottom corner.

Considering that there is so much hype around this title, it's understandable why the face plates sold out within minutes of release. To make matters worse, most of these Spider-Man 2 face plates wound up on eBay and were being sold by scalpers at more than twice the price.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 faceplates might not be restocked

Insomniac Games @insomniacgames @Tch20223 The plates are unlikely to go back in stock.

While there are a lot of individuals on the internet who claim that the Spider-Man 2 faceplates might be restocked closer to the day of launch, Insomniac Games mentioned on Twitter that the plates would unlikely be back in stock. Many individuals were upset with this move, to say the least.

With that said, the current situation has forced many fans to turn to scalpers, who have resorted to selling these items at more than twice the price. Given that Insomniac Games has made such a statement, prices are expected to go even higher.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened. Scalpers have been plaguing the PS5 retail sphere ever since the console went live. Although the availability of the console has finally normalized, scalpers have started meddling with these limited-edition items as well.

Furthermore, the fact that these PS5 faceplates sold out within minutes goes on to show that the title is fairly popular at this point. To make matters even more interesting, Insomniac Games hasn't really said that these faceplates won't be restocked.

Instead, they've mentioned that they are not likely to be restocked, so there's still a bleak chance that they might reintroduce it at a later date. It will be interesting to see if that happens at a later date.