Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 faceplates are getting scalped at more than double the price

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is just a few months away from official release. And it seems the game's looming release has once again triggered the dreaded PlayStation 5 scalping issue. However, this time, scalpers are trying to sell Marvel's Spider-Man 2-themed PS5 faceplates for more than double their original price.

The information comes courtesy of recently posted Ebay listings, where scalpers are charging nearly double the original retail price for these PS5 face plates. There have been listings for these custom faceplates for nearly $200, far exceeding their $65 standard retail price.

While the listing prices are not guaranteed to provide the asking amount, it does make the product feel much more expensive. And for buyers who might not be well informed about the actual retail price of the faceplates, it's a complete rip-off.

Scalpers are listing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 faceplates for more than double their standard $65 price tag

As of writing this article, the Marvel's Spider-Man 2-themed faceplates are already out of stock, alongside the custom DualSense. However, the PS5 console bundle that features the console, a custom-themed DualSense, and the Deluxe Edition of the upcoming sequel is still in stock.

While the $200 faceplates are a bit too much for what is essentially just a plastic cover for the PS5 console, some fans have shelled out at least $149 for this product, which is quite unfortunate. There are also a few listings that ask for $299.99 for the custom faceplates.

Some scalpers are trying to sell the PS5 faceplates for nearly four times their retail price (Image via Ebay)

Scalpers targeting the limited edition PlayStation 5 accessories should not come as a surprise, considering the early days of the console's lifecycle. The then next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, were in shortage worldwide, with the situation being exasperated by the rise in the scalping of this fresh hardware.

However, almost two years after its launch, the PlayStation 5 has become readily available in retail. And after finally recovering from the worldwide shortage and year-long blatant scalping of these consoles, it feels like a gut-punch to see it rear its ugly head again.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.