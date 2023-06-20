PlayStation 5 will reportedly be sold with a 24 month PlayStation Plus Premium subscription as part of a new bundle. Reliable Sony insider and tipster @Zuby_Tech took to Twitter to leak an early look at the packaging of this new offering. Since it is an early leak, do take this development with a pinch of salt. If launched, the bundle will feature $240 worth of subscription plans for supposedly a much lower price tag.

It is worth noting that all PlayStation consoles have been as part of a bundle with one or more video games. The console's online services have never been bundled out of the box, primarily to increase the new plans' popularity. The current PS Plus service is primarily competing against Xbox Game Pass, which is regularly bundled with gaming PCs and consoles.

Information on this new offering is still pretty scarce. Let's go over what we expect from it and how it might impact the popularity of the PS Plus plans.

How much should the PlayStation 5 with PS Plus Premium bundle cost?

The PS5 is currently selling for $499 for just the disc edition. The God of War Ragnarok bundle is priced ar $534 (the game is priced at $70). Therefore, an educated guess for the price of this new PS5 is around $620 to $640.

Sony hasn't commented on the availability or prices of the console yet, and the price tag above is mere speculation on our end.

When will the new PlayStation 5 bundle launch?

Sony is silent about any new PlayStation launch, be it bundles or new consoles. It was previously rumored that the company is planning to launch a new PS5 Slim by the end of this year, and news of a PS5 handheld (Project Q) also took the community by storm this year.

Whiile there's still no news on the PlayStation 5 Slim, the handheld accessory is headed to the market by the end of this year. The PS Plus Premium plans brings a huge library, including cloud gaming and titles launched all the way back in the PS3 days.

Since cloud gaming makes the handheld more lucrative, we can guess that the bundle will be launched alongside Project Q or sometime before it hits shelves.

Poll : 0 votes