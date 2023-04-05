PlayStation's rumored Handheld will require a PS5 to play

A recent leak suggests that PlayStation (PS) is developing a new handheld device for its upcoming product line. The existence or production of the new handheld has not yet been confirmed and will require a PlayStation 5 (PS5) to operate, according to rumors. While it serves a small fraction of hobbyists and niche players, the handheld industry exhibits consistent development. The small form factor has proved to be a problem for all manufacturers to package in hardware that can run modern games. The rivalry is fierce, with Nintendo and Steam achieving extraordinary outcomes within the community.

Let us take a closer look at possible PlayStation handhelds in the future.

Sony is rumored to be developing a PlayStation handheld that can use Remote Play

Alvin @sondesix A new PlayStation handheld device is in development, codenamed "Q Lite".



There's a catch:

It requires a PlayStation 5 to operate, as it uses Remote Play, not meant to be used as a standalone cloud-streaming device. 🤦‍♂️ A new PlayStation handheld device is in development, codenamed "Q Lite".There's a catch:It requires a PlayStation 5 to operate, as it uses Remote Play, not meant to be used as a standalone cloud-streaming device. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/Q05hKtD3dh

Sony enjoys a significant market share in the console dominion due to its PlayStation product line. The company had previously tapped into the handheld segment with its PS Vita and PS Portable (PSP) products. However, the community was only developing toward widespread gaming and mobility then, eventually leading to its discontinuation.

Thankfully, over the past several years, a few manufacturers' perseverance has increased handheld devices' appeal and benefits. Given the most recent speculations, Sony may be making another attempt at this market with a brand-new device.

Sony's handheld

Sony has successfully capitalized on the requirements and economic utility of the community's needs. The company seems determined to enter the fray and launch a brand-new handheld device.

The rumors suggest that Sony is developing a new device code named "Q Lite" and will be a part of the PlayStation 5 (PS5) ecosystem. The device will not be standalone as it will support gameplay via Remote Play through PS5.

Various aspects of the entire rumor present the product as a disappointment due to the company's constraints. Enthusiasts and PS fans would have to own a PS5 to experience the Q Lite's performance, which cannot be used like the Steam Deck or ASUS's upcoming handheld.

This is quite controversial as the requirement of a PS5 tethers users to a limited space, and the handheld will become a glorified gamepad with a display on it. While the physical characteristics of Sony's rumored device can be expected to be around the exact dimensions of its competitors, its functionality will be limited.

The company has experience in this sector. They understand the stakes and the needs of the player base. This would be a significant step on PS's side to anchor down users with a pseudo-handheld device. The leaks also show where the company will release it with almost no cloud-streaming capabilities and only basic hardware packaged inside a new shell.

Unfortunately, the company has not officially released any details confirming or denying the leaks about the Q Lite. There is also the possibility of a significant overhaul since the product is still under development. This might also result in Sony ingraining standalone capabilities to compete in the handheld device market.

