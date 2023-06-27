When is the AMD Ryzen 8000 release date? Specs, expected prices, and more

AMD is prepping the Ryzen 8000 lineup of CPUs powered by the new Zen 5 architecture. The company hasn't confirmed any information yet, but thanks to tipsters and leakers, we have an idea of what to expect from Team Red's upcoming processor lineup. The company is planning to launch the Zen 4 successors sometime next year.

The Ryzen 8000 processors will bring a ton of key innovations and new features to the consumer CPU market. In addition, they will also be paired with traditional gen-on-gen IPC improvements. However, the change might not be as radical as the jump between Zen 3 and Zen 4.

We already know enough about the Zen 5-based Ryzen 8000 lineup to draft a rough idea of what to expect from the upcoming AMD processors. In this article, we will go over everything known about the new chips.

What are the specs of the upcoming AMD Ryzen 8000 processors?

AMD's CPU launch roadmap for the new year (Image via AMD)

The new Zen 5 processors will share a lot in common with the Ryzen 7000 processors. For example, both are based on the same AM5 socket. Leaks have suggested that the chips will feature a maximum of sixteen cores, much like the current-gen Zen 4-based 7950X and 7950X3D flagships.

The chips will also have a maximum power draw of up to 170W, which is the maximum limit of high-end Ryzen 7000 CPUs as well. However, the processors will comfortably be able to draw over 200W, as we saw on the Ryzen 9 7950X.

The exact SKUs haven't been confirmed yet, but we are expecting a six-core Ryzen 5, an octa-core Ryzen 7, and a 12-core and 16-core Ryzen 9. Other details like clock speeds aren't known yet either, but the flagship 16-core chip might hit the 6 GHz mark in the next-gen.

New Navi 3.5 architecture

The new CPUs will also bring support for a new GPU architecture for its integrated rendering processor. Named Navi 3.5, it might be a refinement of the existing RDNA 3 architecture that will bring better efficiency and performance to systems without a discrete GPU.

AI and machine learning engine

In addition to the performance improvements, the upcoming Ryzen processors will feature a dedicated chip for AI and machine learning workloads. The new Ryzen 7040HS lineup of laptop processors has already debuted with the Ryzen Engine, which will be carried over to the upcoming CPU lineup.

What are the expected prices of the Ryzen 8000 lineup?

Pricing info for the new Zen 5-based Ryzen 8000 CPU lineup hasn't been confirmed yet. However, it seems unlikely that AMD will hike the prices with their upcoming generation of chips.

In fact, the company might even launch the chips at lower prices than what the last generation debuted with. The Ryzen 7000 was plagued with poor sales, and the company received extreme backlash before discounting most of the lineup.

Poll : 0 votes