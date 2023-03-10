The AMD Ryzen 7000 lineup was launched five months ago, but details on the next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 8000 lineup have already begun to surface. The company has repeatedly mentioned the architecture while showcasing its product timeline over the next few years. We already have a confirmed release window and some other details on hand.

Unlike Intel, Team Red has gradually shifted to launching new process nodes every couple of years. Thus, it's no surprise that the Zen 5 processors won't show up anytime until one and a half years from now.

This article will review everything we know about the upcoming processors and what can be expected from them.

AMD Zen 5-powered Ryzen 8000 chips might be company's game changer

AMD chips have become significantly faster with each passing generation. The Zen 4 is a massive uplift from the last-gen Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 chips, leaving the Ryzen 3000 processors in the dust with CPU-intensive workloads.

However, with a 3nm manufacturing process node and an improved RDNA 3+ graphics cores, the upcoming processors will be a behemoth. The company has ambitiously named them "Strix Point" processors, and the lineup is being called Granite Ridge internally.

The upcoming processors are rumored to pack a significantly larger L1 and a unified L2 cache. A faster and larger cache can significantly improve the performance of the processors, as seen with the 3D lineup.

The Ryzen 8000 APUs will also have a shared L4 cache on the APUs to allow the GPU to function more efficiently without relying on system memory for graphics processing. Thus, AMD has planned out some important under-the-hood changes for the chips.

When will Ryzen 8000 launch in the market?

Team Red has not completely launched the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 chips yet. The company is yet to introduce the RDNA 3+-powered APUs to the market for budget gamers. Thus, the company won't be announcing the Zen 5 lineup anytime soon.

AMD has confirmed that the upcoming Zen 5 processors will be introduced in 2024. If trends are anything to go by, the company will introduce them in the fall, likely in September.

To begin with, only high-end 'X' chips will be introduced. The list should include the Ryzen 9 8950X, the Ryzen 9 8900X, the Ryzen 7 8700X, and the $300 Ryzen 5 8600X.

The Ryzen 8000 3D, non-X, and APU lineup should be introduced in the coming months.

Performance gains of Ryzen 8000 CPUs

In addition, the chips are expected to bring revolutionizing 22-30% instructions per cycle (IPC) boost — to an extent that might humiliate the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 chips.

Team Red also has big plans to bump up the core count of the next-gen chips. The Ryzen 8900 series of CPUs might have up to 32 CPU cores, according to info revealed by reliable leaker RedGamingTech. Intel has already left Team Red behind in terms of core count. Thus, the Ryzen-maker has some catching to do.

However, with the performance and efficiency of the same core approach, AMD might attain much higher performance gains with these chips. Intel is expected to develop its 7nm Meteor Lake and Arrow Lake lineups when these Team Red processors launch. Hence, an intense computing power battle is slated for next year.

Detailed info on the upcoming Ryzen 8000 chips is not yet out. Thus, for now, we cannot make any more educated guesses without detouring from the reality of the CPUs.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes