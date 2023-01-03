CES 2023: Intel launches Core i9 13980HX, the fastest laptop processor with desktop-grade performance

Confirming all the leaks and rumors, Intel has confirmed the Core i9 13980HX laptop processor. This chip is an even higher-end version of the Core i9 13900HX, which was previously expected to be the flagship entry in the Raptor Lake laptop CPU lineup.

The offering packs 24 cores and 32 threads, and is faster than multiple high-end desktop processors, like the Intel Core i7 12700. This makes it an excellent option for users looking for a high-end portable gaming rig or workstation.

Alongside the 13980HX, the company has announced Intel Core H-, P-, and U-series mobile processors for ultra-thin and light notebooks. Together, the Raptor Lake mobile lineup is almost complete.

Intel has outlined the new Evo certifications that manufacturers must comply with while designing future processors. These specifications are aimed at improving the battery life. Further, the company has introduced a new multi-device experience called Intel Unison.

Intel Core i9 13980HX comes with 24 cores

Anthony @TheGalox_ Incredible performance from the Intel Core i9-13980HX (laptop CPU)



It's around 45% faster in multi core than the Apple M2 Max, around 20% faster in single core than the Apple M1 Ultra and 25% faster in multi core than the Core i9-12900K Incredible performance from the Intel Core i9-13980HX (laptop CPU)It's around 45% faster in multi core than the Apple M2 Max, around 20% faster in single core than the Apple M1 Ultra and 25% faster in multi core than the Core i9-12900K https://t.co/SOpPAgR08C

The Core i9 13980HX is the highest-end entry in the series. According to Intel, the "processors deliver the world's best mobile gaming platform." The CPU can turbo up to 5.6 GHz.

The chip delivers 11% faster single-core performance compared to its Alder Lake counterparts. As the company announced in a press release, the mobile processor is capable of up to 49% faster multitasking performance than the last-gen offering, thanks to the increased core count.

The Core i9 13980HX comes with eight performance cores, 16 efficiency cores, and 32 threads equipped with Intel Thread Director.

The chip supports both DDR4 and DDR5 memory like its desktop counterparts. Laptop manufacturers can pair up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 memory or DDR4-3200 RAM with the mobile processor. However, whether laptop manufacturers will launch models with such specifications is uncertain at the moment.

Processor name Intel Core i9 13980HX Core count 24 cores (8P+16E) Thread count 32 threads Max. turbo frequency 5.6 GHz Memory support 128 GB DDR5-5600128 GB DDR4-3200 Overclocking support Yes

In addition, the chip comes with the latest connectivity hardware as well, which includes Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6W, and Thunderbolt 4. In addition, Intel now allows laptop gamers to overclock all HX and HK SKUs, allowing them to push out more performance.

Commenting on the 13th-gen laptop processors, Intel's Client Computing Group's executive vice president and general manager, Michelle Johnston Holthaus, said:

“The 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family delivers unrivaled, scalable performance for leadership platforms across all laptop segments. With our industry-leading technologies and unmatched global partner ecosystem, people can expect a high-caliber mobile experience in new and unique form factors – so they can game or create from anywhere.”

Overall, the Intel Core i9 13980HX is a solid addition to the new lineup of mobile processors. While laptops with these chips will easily cost over $2,000, it will push performance in portable machines to a new dimension.

