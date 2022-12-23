Intel 14th gen expected release date, rumored specs, and more

The Intel 14th gen CPU lineup will be based on the Meteor Lake architecture and is slated for a late 2023 launch, as per recent reports. The company's roadmap for the next couple of years has also been leaked.

If rumors are anything to go by, the next few years are going to be an interesting period for Intel fans. The company will shift to a smaller process node and plans to introduce new socket designs for the upcoming chips.

For now, most leaks suggest that the Intel Meteor Lake mobile chips will hit the market in the second or third quarter of 2023. Desktop chips based on Meteor Lake-S architecture will launch in the Fall.

Intel 14th gen Meteor Lake is a massive improvement over Alder Lake and Raptor Lake chips

Anthony @TheGalox_ 13th gen intel isn't out yet and 14th gen mobile is already looking like another massive update



- New LP E cores (alongside the current P & E cores)

- New Intel Xe LPG graphics

- LPDDR5 7400 memory support

- 7nm Intel 4 process

- Up to 14 cores

The upcoming Meteor Lake chips will pack a new architecture that boasts huge IPC improvements. The chips will have fewer cores, improved power efficiency, and a new socket.

New architecture for Intel 14th gen Meteor Lake processors

With the upcoming chips, the company is shifting to an 'Intel 4' that is based on a 7nm process node designed by the company. Chips based on this process node are already ready for manufacturing, and the Meteor Lake chips will be the first products based on them.

The upcoming Intel 14th gen chips will use Redwood Cove for the performance cores and Crestmont for the efficiency cores. Redwood, based on the new manufacturing process node, offers a performance increase of about 15 to 25% when compared to Raptor Cove.

The Crestmont cores are also rumored to be more than 15% faster than the Gracemont V2 cores found in Raptor Lake chips.

Although the new processors will pack IPC improvements over the last-gen, multiple reports have confirmed that the new chips will be clocked slower than the current-gen processors. Because of this, we may not see a second 6 GHz Intel chip in the next generation.

With Intel 14th gen Meteor Lake, the company is also aiming to solve the power efficiency problems faced by current-gen chips. The Core i9 13900K typically draws over 250W and can take up to 300W with the power limits removed. However, the upcoming chips will likely require less power.

Specs of the Intel 14th gen Meteor Lake chips

Anthony @TheGalox_ Intel 14th Gen processors will feature up to 22 cores, 4xe cores (GPU) & 125w TDP

They will be manufactured using Intel 4 process



They will be manufactured using Intel 4 process Intel 14th Gen processors will feature up to 22 cores, 4xe cores (GPU) & 125w TDPThey will be manufactured using Intel 4 process https://t.co/8g57U5f2k1

The top-of-the-line Meteor Lake chips are rumored to pack six performance Redwood Cove cores and 16 efficient Crestmont cores. The processor will pack 24 threads.

This is a step down from the core count of the current-gen top-of-the-line Raptor Lake Core i9 13900K. However, the massive IPC improvements with the upcoming generation will compensate for the change.

New socket for Meteor Lake processors

The Intel 14th gen processors will use a larger LGA 1851 socket instead of the LGA 1700 that Alder Lake and Raptor Lake chips employ. So far, most leaks have suggested that Intel's 14th gen will use an LGA 2551 socket, which would be a massive jump from the current gen. However, rumors do not mention the high-end socket anymore.

It could be that the larger socket will be used for the next Rapids-based Xeon scalable processors. They could also be used for Intel 15th gen Arrow Lake chips.

Conclusion

Overall, the Intel 14th gen Meteor Lake chips promise to deliver significant performance gains. The company has zeroed in on the drawbacks of Raptor Lake chips and aims to rectify them with the upcoming chips. If Intel is able to fix these issues with the Intel 14th gen chips, then it will be challenging for AMD to keep up with the competition. However, AMD's 3D V-cache chips look promising so far, and they might just surprise PC enthusiasts.

