AMD Ryzen 8000 vs Intel Arrow Lake: How are the next-gen 2nm CPUs stacking up so far?

AMD Ryzen 8000 and Intel Arrow Lake will reportedly mark the next evolution in CPU technology: a 2nm fabrication process that allows many more transistors to be packed into a similarly sized chip.

Although it has barely been six months since the high-performance Ryzen 7000 and Raptor Lake chips launched, gamers are already speculating on what the next-gen has to offer.

It is worth noting that we are still at least a year and a half away from the launch of these chips, and both companies have shared very little information regarding them. In this article, we will go over every leak and rumor and try to compare what Team Blue and Team Red might have to offer.

Both Intel Arrow Lake and AMD Ryzen 8000 will be a huge step up from current chips

Although exact performance gains are still unclear since it is too early to accurately compare the upcoming CPUs with the currently available options, both companies are hard at work to push single-core and multi-core performance to the next level.

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 8000 lineup will be based on a 3nm process node. The upcoming "Strix Point" flagship will pack up to 32 cores, according to leaks. In comparison, Intel hasn't hinted at anything above a 24-core flagship.

However, we need more details before jumping to conclusions. According to Team Blue's roadmap, the company is expected to launch three more manufacturing nodes before entering the angstrom era: Intel 7, Intel 4, and Intel 3. However, skipping some of these process nodes might be a viable option too.

A smaller process node with the company's disaggregated architecture might allow Intel to finally scale past eight high-performance cores on their highest-end Core i9 chip.

In addition, the Ryzen 8000 lineup will pack enhanced RDNA 3+ integrated graphics processors. Similarly, the Intel Arrow Lake chips will also be powered by a high-performance Battlemage GPU. These iGPUs might be the most powerful chips to ever be bundled with a CPU.

Release date speculations are going wild

Team Blue has a new roadmap under CEO Pat Gelsinger. The company is in a race against the clock as it plans to introduce five manufacturing nodes in four years. Currently, the Alder Lake and Raptor Lake CPUs are based on the 10nm Intel 7 node. Starting this year, the company was expected to move to the 7nm Intel 4 node with the Meteor Lake architecture.

However, recent leaks suggest otherwise. According to Bench Leaks, the company might skip Meteor Lake for desktop chips and launch nothing this fall. Instead, the company should introduce 2nm Intel Arrow Lake as the successor to the 13th gen Raptor Lake-S chips on the same socket.

With the new CPUs, the company will introduce 800 series motherboards. If Intel Arrow Lake moves forward with an H1 2024 launch, AMD might fall behind since it does not plan on launching Ryzen 8000 anytime before Fall 2024.

The competition for the title of CPU performance leader is currently more intense than ever. Both Intel and AMD are pushing the limits of their silicon to power their next-generation products, resulting in a definite win for consumers.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

