Intel 12th-gen Alder Lake prices hiked, and 13th-gen chips will be even more expensive: What does this mean for Ryzen 7000 sales?

Intel's 12th-gen Alder Lake chips will get more expensive, with an initial markup of 10%. The price hikes were supposed to take effect in the last quarter of 2022. However, they will only be applied from January 2023.

The revised prices have been updated on the Intel Ark website. Most of the 12th-gen Alder Lake CPUs have been affected, and Intel has planned a 20% price hike for "other PC components."

Raptor Lake chips have also been affected by the price hike. The Core i9 13900K's price has increased by $60, which makes it the costliest Intel processor.

Alder Lake chips are much more expensive than their Raptor Lake counterparts following the increase in prices. The Core i9 12900K has shot up to $650 following the hike, which makes it more expensive than the Ryzen 9 7950X. This is in addition to the performance difference between the two chips, which makes the current-gen options a better choice.

More information about Intel 12th gen Alder Lake and 13th gen Raptor Lake price hikes

The latest price hikes have affected almost every chip, from the budget quad-core Intel Core i3 chips to the flagship Core i9 12900K and the 13900K. The 12900K is almost $60 costlier now, and the 12900KF has followed suit. Both of these chips are currently priced at over $600.

The detailed prices of the new chips are listed below. Across the entire lineup, prices have increased by around 10% on average.

CPU NAME ORIGINAL MSRP NEW MSRP PRICE INCREASE PRICE DIFFERENCE Core i9-12900K $589 US $648 US +$59 10.0% Core i9-12900KF $564 US $620 US +$56 9.93% Core i9-12900 $489 US $538 US +$49 10.0% Core i9-12900F $464 US $510 US +$46 9.91% Core i7-12700K $409 US $450 US +$41 10.0% Core i7-12700KF $384 US $422 US +$38 9.90% Core i7-12700 $339 US $373 US +$34 10.0% Core i7-12700F $314 US $345 US +$31 9.87% Core i5-12600K $289 US $318 US +$29 10.0% Core i5-12600KF $264 US $290 US +$26 9.85% Core i5-12600 $223 US $245 US +$22 9.87% Core i5-12500 $202 US $222 US +$20 9.90% Core i5-12400 $192 US $211 US +$19 9.90% Core i5-12400F $167 US $184 US +$17 10.1% Core i3-12300 $143 US $157 US +$14 9.79% Core i3-12100 $122 US $134 US +$12 9.84% Core i3-12100F $97 US $107 US +$10 10.3%

Major retailers have not listed these price hikes on their websites yet. On Newegg and Amazon, the Core i9 12900K is selling for just $409, making it a solid value-for-money option. It is worth noting that these listings might be from old stock, and the prices might take effect once the lot sells out at these retailers.

At CES 2023, Intel is expected to launch a bunch of new processors and the B760 motherboards. According to the price hike announcement, the motherboards will become 10% costlier as well.

However, according to a report originally published in Wccftech, the Intel B-series motherboards will remain the cheaper option compared to the AMD B650.

It is worth noting that AMD Ryzen 7000 and 5000 series boards come off as more value-for-money chips after the price hike.

One might argue that the Ryzen 7000 is DDR5-only, unlike Intel Alder Lake and Raptor Lake, which supports DDR4 as well. However, DDR5 pricing is on a downward trend, and prices are almost equal to DDR4 chips these days.

