Sony announces new PlayStation Showcase for May 2023: Air time, what to expect, and more

Sony has finally announced the much-awaited PlayStation Showcase, and fans are eagerly biding their time before they can dive into it. The event is set to take place later next week and will reportedly feature "a wealth of new games and new IP [that] are headed to PS5 and PSVR2." The rumor wheels have been churning for a while regarding future PlayStation games, and the upcoming event is the perfect stage for announcements regarding them.

The official blog post announcing the event stated that:

"The show will run a bit over an hour, focusing on PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world. Expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios, as well as spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators."

PlayStation Showcase set to be held in May next week, featuring a plethora of exciting titles

The PlayStation Showcase event is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 24, at 1 pm Pacific Time / 9 pm British Time. Fans will be able to catch the livestream on the official YouTube and Twitch channels. The links for the same are as follows:

A big PlayStation event has been rumored for some time now, with the expected date being before the Summer Game Fest. While E3 has been canceled for this year, video game fans are still in for a treat with the upcoming PlayStation Showcase, the Summer Game Fest, Day of the Devs involving iam8bit and Double Fine, Xbox Games Showcase, Starfield Direct, and Ubisoft Forward.

What to expect at PlayStation Showcase May 2023?

While this is a difficult question to answer with a complete guarantee, there are a few educated guesses that one can make about titles that may make an appearance. First and foremost, it is more than likely that PlayStation will showcase Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Recent rumors and leaks have suggested that the next chapter of the popular Insomniac Games' series will release in 2023. Fans have been getting angsty over the past few months because of the lack of information from developers. The upcoming event will be the perfect occasion for a new trailer and reveal.

Insomniac Games' Marvel's Wolverine can also make an appearance at the event, given that not much is known about the title since its announcement in PlayStation Showcase 2021. Other likely candidates for next week include Death Stranding 2, Silent Hill 2 Remake, and PlayStation 5 Pro.

Given that Final Fantasy XVI is set for release on June 22, PlayStation may showcase a new trailer and other news regarding the title at the event.

