Insomniac’s upcoming blockbuster title, Spider-Man 2, has drawn a lot of attention since its September 2021 reveal. The game features the return of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as the Spider-Men as they face off against Venom and a yet-to-be-revealed foe. With almost no news or updates regarding the development and release cycle of the title, many players have been anxious about whether the game will be released this year.

Thankfully, a recent tweet by user DomTheBomb clarifies that the game will indeed be released in 2023, among other trivia.

Spider-Man 2 confirmed for 2023 release

DomTheBomb @DomTheBombYT



NO DELAYS!!!!!!!! Sony has confirmed to investors that Spiderman 2 will release this yearNO DELAYS!!!!!!!! Sony has confirmed to investors that Spiderman 2 will release this year 🔥 NO DELAYS!!!!!!!! https://t.co/Uy2Ea7hz73

A recent tweet by DomTheBomb has seemingly confirmed that the game will be released on schedule in 2023 - as confirmed by Sony to its investors. No additional delays are expected.

Additionally, the upcoming release has been described as a “major title” by Sony. It is expected to be released sometime before the end of September if the fiscal year target is anything to go by.

DomTheBomb has also reiterated the fall release window and has requested gamers to be patient despite the lack of updates regarding the title. Insomniac will likely be ironing out bugs and polishing in some extra optimizations for the PlayStation 5-exclusive title.

Sony also plans to release more first-party titles on PC

DomTheBomb @DomTheBombYT The exact quote:



“We are planning to release a major title, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, this fiscal year, and we aim to continue creating new IP, rolling out catalogue titles for PC, and strengthening live service development.” The exact quote: “We are planning to release a major title, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, this fiscal year, and we aim to continue creating new IP, rolling out catalogue titles for PC, and strengthening live service development.” https://t.co/pB6ZX47zyf

In a follow-up tweet, DomTheBomb also mentioned that Sony plans to expand its “catalogue titles” for PC, confirming that gamers on this platform have much to look forward to from Sony in 2023 and beyond. The news should not come as a surprise since Sony has introduced many of its first-party titles, such as Returnal and God of War, to PC - which were previously PlayStation exclusives.

Additional notes include the creation of new IPs from Sony and more support towards creating and maintaining live service games.

Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 is a sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from the same developer, featuring a brand new story inspired by characters from Marvel Comics. Players take control of both Spider-Men and face off against numerous adversaries - including the alien symbiote Venom. The game is a PlayStation 5 exclusive and one of its premier titles.

For more updates on Insomniac's titles, keep an eye out for Sportskeeda Gaming.

Poll : 0 votes