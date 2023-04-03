Sony to host exclusive PlayStation Showcase ahead of Summer Game Fest: Dates, showcase features, and more

According to Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb, an exclusive PlayStation showcase will be held just ahead of the Summer Game Fest event that's currently scheduled for June 8 this year. In recent times, Jeff Grubb has regularly reported about major planned events well ahead of time. As of now, no official announcement has been made from Sony Interactive Entertainment regarding the PlayStation Showcase.

This report was a follow-up to the cancelation of a physical E3 event due to a reported lack of support from major publishers. In a press statement, ReedPop’s Global VP of gaming Kyle Marsden-Kish said:

“This was a difficult decision because of all the effort we and our partners put towards making this event happen, but we had to do what’s right for the industry and what’s right for E3,”

He further stated:

“For those who did commit to E3 2023, we’re sorry we can’t put on the showcase you deserve and that you’ve come to expect from ReedPop’s event experiences.”

Sony PlayStation Summer Game Fest will be the start of a string of Showcase events

The PlayStation Showcase will be a great opportunity for Sony Interactive to showcase their upcoming games and exclusive titles. While there's no official confirmation on the exact date and time of the event yet, fans are eagerly waiting for any new developments regarding the same.

According to Grubb's report, Sony's PlayStation Showcase will be the start of a string of similar events planned for this summer. With the cancelation of E3, several gaming companies are planning their own showcase events to exhibit their upcoming releases. The Xbox and Bethesda Showcase on June 11 and Ubisoft Forward on June 12 are two such events that will be held right after the Summer Game Fest event.

As for E3 2023, numerous game developers weren't quite ready with their demos due to several resource challenges, and as such, this year’s E3 had too many hurdles to overcome. The upcoming Showcase might be a great opportunity for fans to get a sneak peek into Sony’s future video game releases and other updates.

Final thoughts on E3 cancelation

E3 is a showcase event that has become very important to gamers over the years, and the show has been canceled yet again. This will likely mark the final nail in the coffin for E3. The downfall began a couple of weeks ago when major players began withdrawing from E3. This included the likes of Nintendo and Xbox pulling out in the beginning, which saw many others follow suit later on.

