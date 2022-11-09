The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the flagship entry in the new Navi 3-based Ryzen 7000 lineup. These graphics cards will directly compete with the Ada Lovelace-based RTX 40 series GPUs.

However, it is worth noting that AMD is not aiming for the performance crown this generation. Instead, the company is focusing on launching products that are power efficient and more sensible for the end user.

The 7900 XTX is, thus, competing with the RTX 4080, and it beats the Nvidia graphics card by a solid margin. The AMD flagship is likely a direct competitor to the RTX 4080 Ti, a graphics card that Team Green will introduce sometime next year.

How does the Radeon RX 7900 XTX fare against the RTX 4080?

Nay.Tesseract @brittnaynay3 First hand look at AMDs new Rx 7900 xtx, price is $999 and $899 for Rx 7900 xt wasn’t expecting that! Also power draw is 355w and 300w respectively! What are your guys thoughts on the new Gpus?? First hand look at AMDs new Rx 7900 xtx, price is $999 and $899 for Rx 7900 xt wasn’t expecting that! Also power draw is 355w and 300w respectively! What are your guys thoughts on the new Gpus?? https://t.co/LslcEOk5Ak

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a pretty impressive graphics card on paper. It is based on the flagship Navi 31 GPU. The video card packs six 144 stream processors, 384 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 192 Render Output Units (ROPs), 96 Compute Units (CUs), and 24 GB of GDDR6 memory which is based on a wide 384-bit bus.

Like the Radeon RX 6000 series cards, the 7900 XTX also packs high clock speeds. It has a base clock speed of 1900 MHz, and a boost clock of 2505 MHz. It has a rated TDP of 355 W, which makes it much more power efficient when compared to the RTX 4090.

In terms of performance, the RTX 4080 is slightly slower than the Radeon RX 6950 XT. The 7900 XTX takes a solid lead over the AD103-based graphics card.

Also, the AMD option costs much less than the RTX 4080. While users will have to pay a hefty premium of $1,199 for the Team Green GPU, the RX 7900 XT is priced at $999. This makes it a much more value-for-money option over the 4080.

Anthony @TheGalox_ AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX vs RX 6950 XT



• 12,288 vs 5,120 cores

• 96 vs 80 compute units

• 24GB vs 16GB Memory

• 355w vs 335w TDP



$999 vs $1099 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX vs RX 6950 XT• 12,288 vs 5,120 cores• 96 vs 80 compute units• 24GB vs 16GB Memory • 355w vs 335w TDP$999 vs $1099 https://t.co/eUWH5v4Kdh

AMD is also introducing a bunch of technologies that are aimed at solving the few complaints gamers had about the RX 6000 series cards. The list includes an updated version of FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) with support for frame generation technology like Nvidia DLSS 3.0 and 1-click optimization features via the Radeon software.

Although the Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX graphics cards look very promising as of now, it is still recommended that gamers wait for the reviews to drop in.

Detailed testing of these graphics cards will reveal exactly how they perform in video games when pitched against the competition, Nvidia RTX 40 series, and AMD's last-gen counterparts.

Conclusion

Specs of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card (Image via AMD)

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a serious option to consider over the RTX 40 series graphics cards. It looks extremely promising on paper and might be a good fit over the much costlier RTX 4080 16 GB GPU. However, for now, it is recommended that gamers hold their upgrades for three more weeks.

The first wave of Radeon 7000 series cards will drop on December 13. The reviews should drop a week before the launch date. It will be possible to draw better conclusions once the embargo on the exact performance metrics lifts.

