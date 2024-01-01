7 best free-to-play games on PlayStation 5

Free-to-play games have been one of the industry's pillars for quite some time, providing gamers with an enjoyable experience without the stress of a paywall impeding their progress. The video game market is becoming more expensive by the day, and it may become challenging for people to afford every game available to unwind with friends.

However, not every free-to-play game is worth your time. Some need you to go through a grueling grind to advance merely a few steps, while others demand you to buy expansions to continue the story. Hence, this list will include some of the best free-to-play games for your PlayStation 5 console.

Note: This list is a work in progress. It will be updated according to when more games get released in the future.

Best free-to-play games in PlayStation 5 as of January 2024

1) Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys is a unique take on the battle royale genre (Image via Mediatonic)

Fall Guys is a video game with a distinct twist on the battle royale genre. Its gameplay emphasizes racing and platforming against other players while overcoming numerous obstacles to win, rather than an open map where you must find guns and supplies and fight to the death. This game is also available for free on the PlayStation 5.

2) Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Warzone is the battle royale mode for Call of Duty (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Despite the shortcomings of the recent Call of Duty, its battle royale division remains one of the most played games across multiple platforms. Warzone mixes the fluid run-and-gun gameplay of the series with battle royale elements. The developers frequently update this free-to-play game, keeping the content fresh but the gameplay familiar.

3) Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's upcoming update will bring one of the most anticipated characters (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse's fantasy open-world free-to-play game is among the market's most popular titles. The continent of Teyvat is filled with dangers, secrets, and well-written characters whom you will befriend in Genshin Impact. You'll fight different opponents with a fluid combat system that relies on reactions to deal damage. The game is now on patch 4.4, and 4.5 is expected to bring significant changes, including a new area expansion.

4) Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is turn-based compared to Genshin's real-time combat (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse's space opera sci-fi RPG, released in 2023, was a huge hit, winning numerous awards for best mobile game. While Honkai Star Rail lacks the open-world exploration of its twin games, the endgame material more than compensates. The game will also embark on its third destination of Penacony as each passing day brings the impending version 2.0 near.

5) Fortnite

Although the battle royale genre has faded into obscurity, Fortnite remains popular (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite, the free-to-play game developed by Epic Games, has evolved beyond its battle royale roots. What started as a free alternative to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is now full of fun new modes the developers introduced over time. The game is still massively popular as it's constantly updated with new content and collaborations with famous media IPs like Dragon Ball and John Wick.

6) Apex Legends

Apex Legends currently has 24 unique champions in its roster (Image via Respawn)

Apex Legends is another distinctive battle royale on the market, with a sizable player community even in 2024. The game combines the Titanfall series' seamless environmental mobility mechanics with a thrilling hero-based first-person shooting. Respawn frequently updates the game and adds new champions to the ever-expanding roster, each with their own set of skills.

7) Warframe

Warframe is a sci-fi MMORPG (Image via Digital Extremes)

Continuous support and updates to this free-to-play game have made it one of the biggest MMOs. Warframe is one of the best free games available for the Sony PlayStation 5, thanks to its expansive customization, frequently released story content, and gameplay content such as the armors known as frames. The game combines third-person shooting with hack-and-slash mechanics, making it satisfying and fun to play.