What to expect from Warzone in 2024?

With plenty of announcements and plans for Warzone in 2024, the coming year is set to be Call of Duty's biggest one yet. The CoD franchise is bigger than ever, and Activision is looking to expand it further this year. It continues to dominate the gaming scene with its releases and massive updates, and with the acquisition news in early 2023, it looks like there's no stopping the popular series.

Warzone, CoD's premium battle royale entry, is among the titles to receive plans and announcements in 2024. Players are excited to see new and returning features for the game, including a fan-favorite map and expansion to more platforms. Here's everything you need to know about Warzone in 2024.

Warzone in 2024: Verdansk map, Warzone Mobile, and more

Warzone Mobile is set to release in 2024 (Image via Activision)

The future of Call of Duty: Warzone in 2024 appears robust with several new content to look forward to. Among the biggest changes to come in 2024 is the release of Warzone Mobile in spring, marking the culmination of a two-year development effort. It is said to include both Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

The highly popular battle royale has garnered a massive player base, and the mobile iteration aims to provide a seamless experience with cross-progression and Battle Pass integration linked to its desktop counterpart and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

The move into the mobile space aligns with Activision Blizzard's successful foray into mobile gaming, exemplified by the positive reception of Diablo Immortal. With Xbox also expressing interest in mobile gaming, the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile presents an opportunity to explore this dynamic segment of the gaming industry.

Verdansk is coming back to Warzone (Image via Activision)

Aside from Warzone Mobile, leaks and rumors suggest that Verdansk, a beloved map among Call of Duty players, may make a triumphant return to Warzone in 2024. This time, however, it will be imbued with a new Gulf War-inspired aesthetic.

Recent reports indicate that Verdansk's comeback is part of the plan for Call of Duty: Warzone's main map release schedule, aligning with Black Ops Gulf War Season 1.

Wwwith the Gulf War as the backdrop for the 2024 Call of Duty title, fans can expect an immersive experience that builds on the franchise's rich legacy. If Activision adheres to its traditional release schedule, players might witness the reappearance of Verdansk in December, coinciding with Season 1.

These are the things to expect from Warzone in 2024. Check this article for more Call of Duty updates and news.