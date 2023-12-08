Honkai Star Rail reveals Penacony at The Game Awards 2023: Expected release date and more

It's been a great year for Honkai Star Rail. HoYoverse's futuristic sci-fi RPG has bagged multiple awards in many events. At The Game Awards 2023, the studio teased the upcoming region of Penacony. The developer also revealed some of the characters set to arrive in the title, including a mysterious swordswoman dressed in purple.

If you are excited to know more about the new area expansion, this article covers all the information shown in the teaser.

Honkai Star Rail's upcoming region Penacony and the teased characters

As the current version of Honaki Star Rail enters its final stage, the community is looking forward to the next update, which will feature Ruan Mei, Dr. Ratio, and Xueyi.

Hoyoverse decided that The Game Awards 2023 is the perfect stage to showcase the title's upcoming content. Penacony, home to the Aeon of Harmony, Xipe, will be the next stage for Trailblazers and the Astral Express Crew to continue their adventures.

The trailer opens with Black Swan5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan, the mysterious narrator behind the Myriad Celestia Trailer: Fables About the Stars Part 1, starts the trailer by recounting the Trailblazer's adventures in Jarillo Vi and the Xianzhou Luofu.

Who is the enigmatic woman with a sword? (Image via HoYoverse)

Two new characters are revealed, including Black Swan. Acheron is the other featured character during the Trailblaze Story of Penacony. A few leaks about her are available, which give fans an idea about her origins and involvement in the upcoming Penacony storyline.

Honkai Star Rail Penacony and patch 2.0 expected release date

Acheron from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Patch 2.0 might be coming soon. Leaks suggest that the 1.6 update will be the final 1.0 patch. After that, Honkai Star Rail will enter the 2.0 phase with Penacony. Its release date is expected to be late January to early February 2024.

One of the major leaks suggests that Black Swan will be featured as one of the playable characters and will receive her own Warp banner.

For more related news and content, follow Sportskeeda.