Honkai Star Rail leak details Acheron lore and origins

Honkai Star Rail features a live-service-themed content update schedule. Version 2.0 of the title is speculated to bring the new region of Penacony with it, along with new characters. One of the previously leaked characters is “Acheron,” a mysterious individual bearing a striking resemblance to Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact 3rd, another one of HoYoverse’s titles.

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak has now shed light on her origins and personality, as well as a snippet of her in-game artwork. Read on to learn more.

Note: Major spoilers for Penacony will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Acheron origins and personality in Honkai Star Rail

As per the recent Reddit post by user u/-uraume-, Acheron is a visitor to the region of Penacony. She makes her debut in version 2.0 of Honkai Star Rail as a “Galaxy Ranger,” attending the “family banquet.” Initially cold and distant toward the Trailblazer, she will eventually warm up to them, offering them help in times of need.

She will be ultimately revealed as an “Emanator of the Void” during the course of the story.

In terms of personality, she is cold and distant, at least on the surface. However, at her core, she remains a good-natured person, striving to set things right.

She is described as being an “Intergalactic Ronin,” possessing incredible strength, skill, and beauty. On a quest for revenge for reasons unknown, she possesses no memory of her past owing to her true identity as the “IX Emanantor of Abundance,” born from the void. She carries with her a sword capable of dissecting the “path of life.”

The information above comes courtesy of the individual “stepleaker” and is subject to change upon final release.

