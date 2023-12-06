Honkai Star Rail is the newest free-to-play RPG from developer HoYoverse. This turn-based battler features live-service-themed content release schedules. Each major version update brings new in-game content, as well as 5-star and 4-star characters. Leaks surrounding these characters have been available for a while, but without any mention of their release schedules.

A recent leak from X (formerly Twitter) user Waffel has surfaced online, detailing the character list for both versions 2.0 and 2.1 of the game. Read on to learn more.

All Honkai Star Rail leaked character banners for versions 2.0 and 2.1

As detailed in the Reddit post above, X user WaffelGM has detailed the upcoming character banners for versions 2.0 and 2.1 of Honkai Star Rail.

Character banners for version 2.0

Version 2.0 brings with it the following characters:

Phase 1 : Sparkle (5-star)

: Sparkle (5-star) Phase 2: Black Swan (5-star)

Character banners for version 2.1

Version 2.1 brings with it the following set of characters:

Phase 1 : Unknown 5-star unit

: Unknown 5-star unit Phase 2: Sam (5-star)

The banners above do not include potential reruns of previously released characters.

Readers should keep in mind that the information comes courtesy of third party sources unaffiliated to developer HoYoverse. As such, it is to be taken with a pinch of salt. The schedules and characters for each banner is subject to change with the final release of versions 2.0 and 2.1.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 is expected to release sometime in January 2024, set as a direct successor to version 1.6. The update is supposedly set to bring with it the brand new region of Penacony, along with new characters and lore.

Version 2.1 is speculated to arrive in February 2024, assuming HoYoverse sticks to the six-week-long patch duration as before.

For more news, guides, and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.