During The Game Awards 2023, Respawn Entertainment announced a brand-new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover with Apex Legends for Season 19 via a cinematic trailer. This has left the community buzzing with excitement. With the Post Malone collaboration seeing massive success, fans are excited to see the developer's plans for the upcoming event.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is an upcoming role-playing action game scheduled for release in early 2024. With this collaboration, not only will Apex Legends see the debut of a new and unique event, but Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth might also see a spike in its fan base.

Apex Legends x Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover release date and time

The upcoming collaboration between Apex Legends and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will debut on January 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PT. Players can expect the event to launch with the mid-season update, which will also be followed by numerous balance changes, considering the state of public matches and ranked matches in Season 19.

The mid-season update will go live at the same time across the globe. This ensures a synchronized update sequence for all players.

A list of different time zones concerning the event's release is provided below:

Pacific Time (PT): January 9, 2023, at 10:00 am

January 9, 2023, at 10:00 am Central Time (CT): January 9, 2023, at 12:00 pm

January 9, 2023, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time (ET): January 9, 2023, at 1:00 pm

January 9, 2023, at 1:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): January 9, 2023, at 6:00 pm

January 9, 2023, at 6:00 pm Central European Time (CET): January 9, 2023, at 7:00 pm

January 9, 2023, at 7:00 pm Eastern European Time (EET): January 9, 2023, at 8:00 pm

January 9, 2023, at 8:00 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): January 9, 2023, 9:00 pm

January 9, 2023, 9:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): January 9, 2023, at 11:30 pm

January 9, 2023, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): January 10, 2023, at 2:00 am

January 10, 2023, at 2:00 am Japan Standard Time (JST): January 10, 2023, at 3:00 am

January 10, 2023, at 3:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): January 10, 2023, at 4:00 am

January 10, 2023, at 4:00 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): January 10, 2023, at 6:00 am

What to know about skins for Apex Legends x Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth crossover

While the announcement trailer only showcases three new unnamed cosmetics, Thordansmash, a trusted data miner in Apex Legends, has found that the upcoming event will feature 'Iconic' rarity skins for Newcastle, Wraith, Crypto, Horizon, Wattson, and Valkyrie.

The 'Iconic' rarity skins were first introduced with the launch of the Post Malone event. Judging by this new pattern, players can expect any upcoming crossovers to feature event skins with this unique rarity. From what we gather, these are limited-time skins and will not appear in the store until further updates are announced by Respawn Entertainment.

Judging by the trailer, players can also expect to see the release of a new Heirloom exclusive to the event's upcoming store.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.