The Apex Legends x Post Malone crossover featuring the Three Strikes, a limited-time mode (LTM), and other goodies, has finally gone live. Fans are thrilled as they were anticipating the release of this mega collaboration, which was teased on October 16, 2023, by the artist himself.

The brand-new LTM's release is right around the corner, and fans can also unlock a whole set of event-exclusive items by simply playing the game. For a more detailed brief, read the article below.

When does Apex Legends x Post Malone Three Strikes LTM release?

Apex Legends Three Strikes LTM (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Three Strikes LTM, featured exclusively in the Apex Legends x Post Malone crossover, will be released globally across all platforms on November 7, 2023. For an accurate reading as per your respective time zones, refer to the list below:

Pacific Time (PT): November 7, 2023, at 10:00 am

November 7, 2023, at 10:00 am Mountain Time (MT): November 7, 2023, at 11:00 am

November 7, 2023, at 11:00 am Central Time (CT): November 7, 2023, at 12:00 pm

November 7, 2023, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time (ET): November 7, 2023, at 1:00 am

November 7, 2023, at 1:00 am Brasília Time (BRT): November 7, 2023, at 2:00 pm

November 7, 2023, at 2:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 7, 2023, at 4:00 pm

November 7, 2023, at 4:00 pm Central European Time (CET): November 7, 2023, at 5:00 pm

November 7, 2023, at 5:00 pm Eastern European Time (EET): November 7, 2023, at 6:00 pm

November 7, 2023, at 6:00 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 7, 2023, at 7:00 pm

November 7, 2023, at 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): November 7, 2023, at 9:30 pm

November 7, 2023, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): November 8, 2023, at 12:00 am

November 8, 2023, at 12:00 am Japan Standard Time (JST): November 8, 2023, at 1:00 am

November 8, 2023, at 1:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 8, 2023, at 2:00 am

November 8, 2023, at 2:00 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 8, 2023, at 4:00 am

How to play Three Strikes LTM in the Apex Legends x Post Malone event?

The Three Strikes LTM is an exclusive addition to the Post Malone crossover. In this new limited-time mode, players will be part of an extremely chaotic fast-paced mode featuring faster revives and invincibility when knocked down. What makes it more thrilling is the fact that they will be able to spawn twice, fully kitted with their entire loadout and gear, to contest after death.

Hot-headed players can simply drop in the hottest zone, contesting for eliminations with nothing to lose. The mode prioritizes extremely fast and engaging gameplay mechanics, incentivizing gamers to contest every second of their lives into combatting enemies on the field.

Apex Legends x Post Malone all rewards

Iconic Skin for Octane and Wraith in Apex Legends x Post Malone crossover event (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Players will be able to earn exclusive Camo Credits by completing daily challenges for the LTM. These can be used to purchase limited-edition cosmetics from the Reward Shop during the crossover event in Apex Legends Season 19.

Furthermore, a brand new "Iconic" Skin tier will be released with skins and bundles inspired by the artist himself. It will feature cosmetics for Octane, Wraith, Lifeline, and Horizon. Players who proceed to unlock all 20 Event-themed stickers will receive an exclusive pack of three Legendary stickers to pair up with their deployable.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.