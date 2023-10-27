With the release of a brand-new gameplay trailer for Apex Legends Season 19, players are expecting plenty of changes to the weapon meta with the new update. Rightfully so, Respawn Entertainment has implemented a fresh wave of weapon balance changes, which will not only change the meta but also reintroduce some old classics into the game.

As we have lately seen, Respawn Entertainment has tried to address the rise of the controller aim-assist exploit and meta taking over the game. To tackle this issue, there has been an increased emphasis on buffing mid-long-range weapons in the game. With Season 19, we are definitely seeing similar traces with these balancing changes.

Wingman buff, Charge Rifle buff, Hemlok nerf, and other weapons changes in Apex Legends Season 19

Before we dive further into the weapon balancing changes, let us address the Care Package and Supply Drop changes for Season 19. The highlight definitely is the Wingman receiving a massive buff while being added to the Supply Drop.

Supply Drop changes

Care Package weapon changes (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Wingman buff

The Wingman is now part of the Supply Drop package in Season 19 of Apex Legends. It will be back in its prime, bringing back the Season 0 meta in the game.

The base damage for the weapon has been increased to 50, while the weapon has been further supplemented with the Skull Piercer Hop-up along with the Boosted Loader. It will undoubtedly be the highest-picked, the most contested, and the ultimate meta weapon for the Season.

L-STAR nerf

The L-STAR is now back on floor-loot and has been nerfed to its previous state. The weapon's base damage, along with its cooling-down time, has been reverted back as well.

Bocek buff

The Bocek has been significantly buffed, considering it was one of the least picked weapons in the Care Package. The initial draw time for the weapon has been reduced, allowing for a much faster fire rate on the weapon.

Furthermore, Shattercaps is now a toggleable Hop-up, and has a much tighter spread, making the weapon extremely powerful in close-range combat.

Sniper changes

Sniper buffs in Apex Legends Season 19 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

With the Care Package changes addressed, next comes the Snipers, which have received a massive buff. The entire weapon class, which includes the Longbow, Charge Rifle, and the Sentinel, has been buffed.

Longbow and Sentinel buff

Both the Longbow and Sentinel are witnessing a significant buff. The projectile size of both weapons has been increased to ensure better hit-scan registration in Apex Legends Season 19.

This will definitely shift the game onto a sniper-centric meta, as both weapons were already incredibly strong, and with an increased projectile size, they will be a terror to deal with.

Charge Rifle buff

The Charge Rifle, which was one of the least picked weapons in the previous Season, is seeing a buff as well. Its projectile size is also being increased along with a more forgiving projectile drop. With these changes, we expect the weapon will be easier to handle, resulting in a better pick rate.

Assault Rifle and Marksman Rifle changes

Assault and Marksman rifle changes in Apex Legends Season 19 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Hemlok nerf

The Hemlok was meta-defining in Season 18. This weapon can definitely be crowned the most oppressive, right beside the Nemesis. The recent balance changes implemented for the weapon made it outright overpowered. To address this, the developers have brought down the damage by 1 per bullet, balancing out the overall damage output.

Havoc and Devotion buff

The Havoc and Devotion will no longer lose t1 damage when paired with a Turbocharger. This will allow more play time for both weapons in Season 19 of Apex Legends.

30-30 Repeater nerf

The 30-30 Repeater marksman rifle will see a minor hip-fire nerf. Every shot will increase the weapon's hip fire, and this has been implemented so that players time their shots precisely instead of spamming them.

For more Apex Legends news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.