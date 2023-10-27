How to play Conduit in Apex Legends Season 19

Conduit is set to make her debut in Apex Legends on October 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PT. She is expected to be one of the most played characters in the game for the first few weeks. Judging by her kit, the unit is definitely staying in the meta for the season. With more Support buffs incoming, the unit is going to see quite a bit of playtime.

Here's a detailed guide on the new Legend and the best ways to use her abilities.

Conduit in Apex Legends: All abilities, how to use, and more

Conduit is a Support Class Legend joining the Apex Games in the upcoming season. Her kit is user-friendly and will be useful across all ranks and skill levels.

Here is a list of all her abilities:

Savior's Speed (Passive Ability): Players will receive a speed boost to close the distance between themselves and their teammates until they reach the range of their tactical ability (25 meters) Radiant Transfer (Tactical Ability): Conduit can send out a surge of energy, generating temporary shields for her teammates while giving her a bonus along with it. Energy Barricade (Ultimate Ability): Conduit can place an array of shield-jamming devices, which not only slows down enemies but also can damage them.

The above set of abilities makes Conduit great not only at supporting her team by supplementing their health pools but also in providing great utility when taking area control across the map.

How to use Conduit's abilities in Apex Legends Season 19

Savior's Speed (Passive Ability)

Savior's Speed activates the moment players are beyond the 25-meter range of Conduit's Tactical Ability in Apex Legends Season 19. This results in Conduit getting a surge of speed boost, which allows her to catch up to her teammates and stick together.

In situations where players or their teammates have highly mobile characters, such as Pathfinder, Octane, Horizon, or even a Wraith, non-mobile Legends are often left behind. With this Passive ability activated, players can quickly follow their teammates, making sure they can catch up with ease. It is essential for players to maintain line-of-sight (LOS) with their teammates for it to kick in.

Furthermore, while Savior's Speed helps beginners catch up, skilled players can combine a lot of advanced movement tech, such as wall jumping and super glides, to make better use of the Passive ability.

The best part is that despite being shot or hurt, players will carry on their momentum and will not be slowed down.

Radiant Transfer (Tactical Ability)

Radiant Transfer is an amazing Support ability and will be a game-changer in Apex Legends Season 19. With her Tactical ability, Conduit can grant herself and one of her teammates a temporary layer of shield when the ability is activated. The healing rates and numbers are quite different in both use cases and are detailed below:

When healing only yourself, Conduit will be receiving a total of 80 temporary shields, healing at around 12 shields per second. The ability remains active for eight seconds. When using it on your teammates, Conduit herself will heal for the same total of 80 shields at 12 shields per second. However, the teammate being granted the temporary shield will heal at 25 shields per second, totaling beyond 125 shields for an eight-second duration(Mythic level armor).

Conduit's Radiant Transfer can be activated through any surface, provided players are within the effective range of applying the ability to their teammates.

Furthermore, while the ability is active, any player being hit by an enemy will temporarily pause the healing while keeping the eight-second timer active. After a second's pause, the timer will resume, restoring temporary shields yet again. This pretty much acts like Revenant's ultimate ability in Apex Legends.

Radiant Transfer has a 21-second cooldown, and the status effect will remain on teammates even if Conduit gets knocked down. However, if the teammate upon whom the ability is used is knocked, it will cease to work.

This ability will be the perfect tool for quick resets after team fights or even to counter third parties in Apex Legends pubs or ranked.

Energy Barricade (Ultimate Ability)

Similar to Wattson's fences, Conduit's Ultimate Ability in Apex Legends is one of the best area control tools in the game. It has a massive range of up to 80 meters, which Conduit can use to deploy and take control over mid-fight.

Energy Barricade will create a barrier of electrifying energy, which deals 10 damage per second to any enemy that dares step into its radius. It also applies a slowed status, making their movement speed extremely slow.

Energy Barricade will cancel a player's ability to slide, wall-jump, or do any movement techs while inside its radius.

Players can use this ability to aggressively take control of any area, as using this ability will surely clear out space without much opposition.

For more Apex Legends news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.