How to get Mythic armor in Apex Legends Season 24

Mythic armor in Apex Legends has been reworked with the introduction of Season 24. Starting from this newly released season, players cannot upgrade their level three (Purple) armor unless they equip a specific item — the new Mythic helmet. Since this is a new feature, players may wonder how and where to find this item, which will give them a massive advantage while fighting.

In this guide, we explain how to obtain Mythic armor in Apex Legends Season 24.

How to acquire Mythic armor in Apex Legends

There is only one way to upgrade to Mythic armor in Apex Legends Season 24 — by obtaining the Red/Mythic Helmet. However, you can get the latter from two sources. These are:

Obtain Mythic Helmet from the Mythic bin

First off, you can get Mythic Helmet from Mythic bins. Every match after Ring-2 closes and all loot bins refresh/reset, a Mythic bin spawns. Like most red/care package weapons, the Red Helmet also has a chance of spawning in the bin.

This allows one player of a team to equip the item. Once equipped, their armor will evolve to the Mythic tier.

Obtain Mythic Helmet from care packages

Apart from the Mythic bin, you can get Mythic Helmet from care packages. Since the early-game care packages mostly feature gold weapons, you must wait until round 2. When it starts, your chances of acquiring Mythic tier items from the packages will increase.

If you want the Red Helmet, we recommend using a Skirmisher Legend to scan the packages. This will allow you to understand which pack has the item you are looking for. Once the package holding the Helmet lands, open it and wear the Mythic item. Thereafter, your shield will automatically get upgraded to Mythic armor in Apex Legends.

Once you wear the Red Helmet, your armor will evolve to 4 regardless of your current shield level. Note that you still need to upgrade your EVO level for Legend perks.

