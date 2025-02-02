"we want to be the best": Developer hints at potential changes coming to Apex Legends in 2025

In a recent exclusive with EsportsMag, the associate design director of Apex Legends, Josh Mohan, provided a glimpse into the direction the developers are planning to take with the fan-favorite battle royale. The past few months have been rough for the title, as hit its all-time low player count since its debut in 2019.

However, judging by the changes they've teased, and the plans they have made for the future, fans are optimistic that Apex Legends will soon bounce back to its former glory.

This article will explore all the potential changes that have been teased by the associate design director of Apex Legends. To know more, read below.

What can we expect from Apex Legends in 2025?

Apex Legends in 2025 is all set for a massive reform. From what Josh Mohan has let slip, the battle royale will be getting a plethora of quality-of-life updates, along with changes regarding how the map functions, and how hop-ups work in-game.

Trending

Without further ado, let's focus on the potential changes that have been planned for the game in future updates:

Simplification of processes

Apex Legends can be a challenge for new players trying to hop into the game. Despite catering to a casual player base, the intricacies involved in moving up the skill ladder make the game feel very complex for newbies. The complex UI with multiple elements can also be overwhelming for some.

One of the first goals for the developers is to simplify the game and help players focus on the game cognitively instead of trying to multitask and deal with the different UI elements scattered across their screens.

Expand Tweet

Read more: 5 most-picked weapons in ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025

Basis of future updates

Time and time again, the community has concluded that balancing in Apex Legends is extremely problematic. Some seasonal updates have made the game feel too casual, even in the ranked playlist. In contrast, updates featuring the competitive aspect of the game have made it too sweaty for casual players to enjoy.

While it has not been easy to bring a balance between the two, Josh Mohan has promised that future updates for Apex Legends will be playtested by casuals and professionals alike.

In his words,

"We’ve learned a key lesson over the past year: we shouldn’t chase stasis at all costs, meaning a balance philosophy where we try to make things as immutable as possible. When the meta changes, players have fun, so this year we’ll be keeping that in mind and using balance to freshen up the player experience. We’re also taking a dual-pronged approach: every change, every weapon, and every legend needs to be tested for these two user bases, so we’re working with several pros to involve them in our testing process.”

This has reassured the community and promises healthier growth for the title in the upcoming months. Players who are serious about grinding the competitive ladder will benefit from insights provided by professional players, while the casual-centric player base can enjoy their time queueing up for Trios, Duos, and the plethora of LTMs offered in the game.

Hop-up updation

Hop-ups in Apex Legends are attachments that alter certain properties of a weapon. They are one of the best ways to incorporate new playstyles, and new elements of fun into the game. However, Hop-ups are not very accessible to all players. Since they have a very low drop rate, players can hardly use these attachments for their preferred weapons.

Moving forward, players can expect increased drop rates for Hop-ups in Apex, making them not only a fantastic way to incorporate gameplay changes but also shake up the meta in-game.

Expand Tweet

Check out: ALGS Year 4 Championship results: Winner's Bracket and Losers Round 2 (February 1, 2025)

All in all, the upcoming seasons of Apex Legends seem promising. If the game continues progressing in this direction, we can definitely expect the title to bounce back to its former glory very soon.

For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.