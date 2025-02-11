Ash goes "Ballistic" as the duo become new meta in Apex Legends Season 24

Apex Legends Season 24 was launched on February 11, 2025, and with it came major changes to Ash, Ballistic, and the Assault class Legends. This resulted in both characters spearheading the Legend meta in the game, bringing even more fast-paced demolition-style gameplay.

This article provides a detailed breakdown of why Ash and Ballistic are considered the “deadly duo” in Apex Legends Season 24.

What makes Ash and Ballistic meta in Apex Legends Season 24?

Ash and Ballistic received major buffs to their kit with the Apex Legends Season 24 update. This has greatly increased their value on the battlefield, making them two of the best Legends in the game.

Ash primarily got minor buffs to her Arc Snare ability and her ultimate, Phase Breach. The former can now snare enemies more effectively even towards the edge of the created sphere, while her ultimate now goes farther and travels faster. Moreover, Phase Breach has improved target acquisition, making it less prone to poor accidental ultimate locations.

Ash’s major change, however, comes with her new passive: Predator’s Pursuit. She gets an omnidirectional short-range dash that enables her to close the gap between her targets or escape close-quarters combat easily.

Ballistic also received major buffs to his kit. His extra charge and sling levelling are now part of his basic kit while his new Level 3 upgrade allows him to double his Whistler charges. This greatly increases his versatility, making him equally effective in the early and late game. Moreover, his sling can now carry crate weapons, which gets infinite ammo when Tempest is active.

Ballistic’s ultimate, Tempest, also got a buff. It now also grants a speed bonus, making it easier to find value after casting.

These buffs already catapulted Ash and Ballistic to S-tier Legends in the game. However, following the changes made to Assault class Legends, these characters are now the best of the best, clearly dominating the meta.

The changes made to Assault class Legends are as follows:

The developers have provided more demolition power to the Assault class Legends without having to worry about weapon economy. They have done so by reworking their perks:

1) Combat Reserve:

Carry extra ammo per ammo stack

Have two new grenade-only slots in inventory

Retain access to Red Extended Supply Bins

2) Stowed Reload:

Stowed weapons automatically reload after 2s

3) Battle Surge:

Breaking an enemy’s shields grants a speed burst, fast reloads, and highlights the target enemy for 4s

Ash and Ballistic are currently at the top of the meta and are the best they have ever been in the game for a long time now. If you are a fan of demolition, firepower, and fast-paced action, this is definitely the time to login to Apex Legends.

