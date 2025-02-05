Apex Legends Season 24: Anniversary event, Ranked updates, Creator Commissioners, and more

Apex Legends Season 24 is right around the corner and packing some new gameplay content for the community. The developers are gearing up to integrate various elements like Arsenals, Creator Commissioners, free rewards, and new challenges alongside exclusive cosmetics for the upcoming update. Furthermore, the new season is set to bring a fresh set of community tasks with weekly rewards.

Apex Legends Season 24 will also introduce a fresh set of buffs for the Assault class. After a dominant Support meta, the devs are integrating new power-ups for the aggressive attack characters in the game. Moreover, the next update will change some crucial armor mechanics and rework the process of acquiring Level 4 Red shields.

This article will highlight the upcoming changes in Apex Legends Season 24.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Apex Legends Season 24 to bring Assault class buffs and armor rework

Creator Commissioners

Apex Legends Season 24 will bring some intense overhauls and new gameplay content. Starting with Creator Commissioners, players can participate in and complete various tasks to earn in-game items. The first week will feature community challenges to determine the rewards for the second week of tasks. Week 2 will bring individual challenges for a Creator-selected Legendary weapon cosmetic and Apex Packs. Moreover, players can tune in to their favorite content creators to earn Twitch drops and Creator-themed trackers.

Arsenal

Arsenal is a fresh weapon system that will enable players to instantly acquire a fully kitted loadout. These locations will be visible from the sky while diving into matches so players can strategize drops to conquer the whole lobby.

Expand Tweet

Assault Legend changes

Assault Legends will receive a new set of perks including Extra Firepower and Armed and Dangerous. These will increase ammo-carrying capacity and grenade slots alongside improved weapon handling. A Battle Surge feature will also be available for faster reloads and movement when you crack an enemy's shield during combat. All the weapons will also receive new buffs for the community to experience.

Armor rework

The devs have reworked the way armor and helmets work, for Apex Legends Season 24. Armor will now be limited to Level 3 (Purple) for all players. The only method to get a Level 4 shield is by acquiring the Mythic Red Helmet that will spawn inside Mythic Bins and end-game care packages.

Apex Legends Season 24 Arsenal loadout (Image via EA)

Ranked changes

The Ranked playlist is going to receive more changes to improve the current matchmaking scenario and provide a better playing field. New Road to Ranked challenges will be made available to users who have not unlocked their rank, and completing these tasks will lead those players to unlock Ranked mode.

Anniversary event

The Apex Legends Anniversary event will arrive with a total of 36 exclusive items. This event will contain all Legendary tier items and a set of Heirloom Shards. The star of the show is the first Mythic weapon skin for the R-301, inspired by Wraith and featuring a unique Void look. The Skirmisher class is also going to receive some special interactions with the new Mythic weapon cosmetic.

Rampart-themed supply drops, in the casual playlist, will bring three enhanced weapon variants for the R-301. All these variants will have unique buffs that can help players snatch the champion title in online lobbies.

