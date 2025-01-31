What can we expect from Apex Legends Takeover?

Apex Legends Takeover, i.e., the upcoming season for the title is right around the corner, and fans are definitely excited to know what Respawn Entertainment might have in stock for them. However, in the past few weeks, Apex's player base has taken quite a hit, and as of now, it sits at an all-time low across all platforms.

We believe that the upcoming Apex Legends Takeover update could be a game-changer for the title. This article will feature the potential changes that players can expect from the seasonal update. To know more, read below.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

What can players expect from Apex Legends Takeover?

Respawn Entertainment launched the official anthem for the Apex Legends Takeover on January 30, 2025, featuring Hanumankind's Big Dawgs. This seems to hint at a massive new update coming for the title with its upcoming seasonal launch.

Although there are no official details about what the update will bring, we do have a fair idea of what might potentially surface. Here's a detailed look into what we speculate will be featured in the Apex Legends Season 24.

Major balance changes

Season 23, and even the mid-season update for Season 23 has been hugely criticized by the entire community for implementing unwarranted balance changes for an entire Legend class. Support Legends received massive buffs, making them extremely overpowered in the game. These buffs overtuned Legends such as Newcastle, Lifeline, Loba, and Mirage, to a point where they are the only meta Legends in the current season.

We believe that a proper meta balance is way overdue. The developers need to properly analyze Legend kits and implement changes to balance them. Lately, the only source of balancing the game has seen is the introduction of buffs to underplayed characters until they become meta, and then simultaneously providing even stronger buffs to other Legends to offset the previous meta Legends.

Read more: “Something needs to go”: players demand nerfs as support legends become overpowered in Apex Legends season 23

Weapon updates

While having meta weapons in a given season is inevitable, making an entire weapon class unusable shouldn't be the case. The past two to three seasons have been dominated by a shotgun meta paired with overpowered rifles in the mix.

The community was extremely frustrated with this meta, not because these weapons were powerful or had a significant advantage, but because every other weapon class, particularly SMGs, was nerfed to an extreme extent.

The decision-making behind these changes was extremely questionable and was a major source of dissatisfaction for the entire casual and competitive player base. Having meta weapons will never be an issue as long as players get to enjoy using the guns they prefer, and that should be something the developers should consider when tuning weapons for Apex Legends Takeover.

Read more: 5 most-picked weapons in ALGS Year 4 Championship 2025

Rank updates

The competitive system in Apex Legends has been lackluster, to say the least, and has been the biggest reason why players have slowly phased out of the game into other titles. Professional players and competitive grinders have criticized the ranked mode for being too casual-centric. We believe that the developers need to put in solid work to implement a more ALGS-like system to improve the competitive playlist of the game.

Anti-cheat update

Major titles have updated their anti-cheat software to address the growing issue of cheaters, and if Apex Legends Takeover is to succeed, we expect the developers to announce an upcoming anti-cheat update.

Being a free-to-play game, Apex has always been infested with cheaters. In recent times, the accounts of professional players, such as ImperialHal, sweetdreams, and even Rogue were hacked while they were in-game. This gives us an insight into how weak the live-service EAC seems to be. Players are hoping for significant improvements to the anti-cheat system before the release of the latest update.

Check out: ALGS Year 4 Championship results

That's all there is to know about what we can expect from Apex Legends Takeover. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

