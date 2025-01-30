Hanumankind's Big Dawgs is the new track for Apex Legends: Takeover Anthem Trailer

EA has created a buzz in the gaming community by featuring Hanumankind's Big Dawgs in the Apex Legends: Takeover Anthem Trailer. The trailer premiered on January 30, 2025, at 8 am PT, and featured an animated cinematic for the game's upcoming Season 24.

Rapper Hanumankind's Big Dawgs was featured as the track for the Apex Legends: Takeover Anthem Trailer. For those unaware, Big Dawgs is a popular rap song that saw global success after gaining 400 million Spotify streams and reaching number 57 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The game's publisher surprised fans by posting the Takeover Anthem trailer on the Apex Legends YouTube channel, which featured a visually spectacular animated cinematic.

The trailer was dropped to celebrate the release of the upcoming Season 24. It includes several notable references to the Big Dawgs music video, with the most prominent being the intro with the flashing images warning and the Thunderdome POI that referenced the well of death.

The game has collaborated with musical artists in the past, like the Apex Legends X Post Malone crossover that brought the Three Strikes game mode in Season 19. This could point to a potential crossover event in the future, but there is no official confirmation or a release date for the upcoming season yet.

