Apex Legends leaks suggest a Reputation System might get implemented in the game

While players are excited due to the commencement of the ALGS Year 4 Championship, an Apex Legends rumor indicating the implementation of a Reputation System surfaced online. As usual, this particular leak comes from @HYPERMYSTx, who is a reputable source and known to be the most reliable leaker in the community. If this leaked information turns out to be true, the changes that will come along with this feature will significantly impact the gameplay.

We explore the Apex Legends leak that indicates the introduction of a Reputation System and discuss what players can expect from the feature.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the future update. Hence, readers are advised to take each of the speculations with a grain of salt.

Recent Apex Legends leak suggests the implementation of a “Reputation System” in the game

As mentioned, a recent Apex Legends leak on X suggests a “Reputation System” might get introduced to players in the future updates. According to the post, players will supposedly have a Reputation score/level that will be showcased on their profile. The post further claims the score will vary depending on the player’s previous violations and reports.

Since each and every Apex player will have their own Reputation level or score, they will likely be placed in a group with others that have similar scores/levels and the entire player base will be divided into several groups. Depending on what group you get placed into, you will have a couple of restrictions while playing.

While the benefits of having a good reputation standing are unknown, the post from @HYPERMYSTx showcases that if you end up with a bad reputation, your matchmaking and communication during matches will likely be limited.

