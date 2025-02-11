How to get Gold Armor in Apex Legends Season 24

Apex Legends Season 24 brings back the Gold Armor into the fold with a Helmet upgrade system. This means that players will be able to enjoy some of its perks in the game once more. However, the armor does not spawn on the map and will only be available in the later stages of any match.

Apex Legends Season 24 is out and brings several changes including an overhaul of armor and helmets. In the latest seasonal patch notes, the developers pointed out balancing some of the character powers and binding them to the loot pool. Such a change will affect the pace of the game as EVO armors are also locked at Level 3 (purple).

This article highlights the best way to get Gold Armor in Apex Legends Season 24.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How do you get Gold Armor in Apex Legends Season 24?

Gold Armor in Apex Legends is now integrated with the Gold Helmet. This means that you will need to acquire a Gold Helmet to upgrade your EVO armor to Gold rarity. The Gold Helmet has a chance of appearing in Gold Bins across the map after Bin Reset takes place. This means that players would need to fight for control over the Gold Bin to be able to upgrade their shields.

Once a player equips the Gold Helmet, their EVO armor will be set to 100 hit points regardless of the previous shield level. This means that you can get the full Gold Armor even if you have a Level 1 shield.

The Gold Armor does not automatically level up or unlock upgrades. You will need to gather EVO XP to level up to choose legend perks at Levels 2 and 3. This is a great way to balance the Gold Helmet upgrade, as it only affects the shield’s total health pool.

The Gold Armor upgrade will also provide you with healing perks. The effects of Shield Cells and Syringes will be doubled. However, the Gold Helmet itself does not provide any headshot damage reduction and only acts as an upgrade for the EVO shield.

Although there is no official confirmation about the Gold Helmet’s drop rates, it is likely that the item will rarely be available as ground loot. So, teams would need to rotate around the zone and try to capitalize during the Bin Reset to upgrade their shields to Gold Armor.

