Apex Legends 2.0 might potentially include Apex Mobile integration

Apex Mobile was discontinued almost two years back on May 1, 2023, and fans have been eagerly waiting for its comeback ever since. Now, with the Apex Legends 2.0 teaser, players have been wondering if it is finally time for the mobile version to return alongside one of the game’s biggest updates ever.

Having said that, here is everything to know about the potential Apex Mobile integration with Apex Legends 2.0.

Note: This article is purely based on speculations and rumors. Readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt since nothing has been announced officially as of yet.

Also read: EA is working on "Apex Legends 2.0" and intends to release it soon: Report

Apex Mobile might potentially return with the Apex Legends 2.0 update

On January 31, 2023, Andrew Wilson, the EA CEO, hinted at a potential re-release of Apex Legends Mobile with an integration into console and PC. Since then, the developers have remained quiet about the mobile version of the game.

Trending

Expand Tweet

However, on February 4, 2025, with the teaser of the biggest ever Apex Legends 2.0 update, fans have speculated that it might finally be time for the mobile version to make a comeback. Considering the hype behind this update, it is highly likely to be true, and players might get access to the popular mobile game with an integration into console and PC as well.

It is important to note that EA has yet to make any official announcement about Apex Mobile. As of now, it is only speculation, but with the update nearing, the developers might shed some light on the matter. If the predictions turn out to be true, it will possibly be a game-changer for the franchise.

If Apex Mobile returns with Apex Legends 2.0, it will likely be available for both Android and iOS users, the same as before. However, if EA decides to enable cross-progression for the mobile version, it might be a bit overwhelming for a mobile device to process. Hence, it will be interesting to see how EA manages to tackle the challenges and release a stable playable version.

Check out: Apex Legends Mobile Beta vs COD Mobile: Which game has better weapons?

This covers everything there is to know about the potential re-release of Apex Mobile. However, since it is still a speculation, it is recommended that players wait for an official word from the developers.

Read more: What happened to Apex Legends Mobile?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.