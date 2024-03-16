What happened to Apex Legends Mobile?

After the successful release of Apex Legends Mobile on May 17, 2022, Respawn Entertainment tried to etch its name in the mobile gaming scene. However, those dreams turned into ashes pretty soon as the game was shut down in less than a year on May 1, 2023, facing numerous bugs, glitches, and other technical issues.

Some netizens speculate that the developers rushed the dates during the game's release, thus failing to provide a polished version. This article will discuss what went wrong with the mobile version of Respawn's Battle Royale and whether it will return.

Can we expect Apex Legends Mobile to return in 2024?

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, Apex Legends Mobile won't return on any platform (Android and iOS) right now; no official statement has been made in 2024 regarding this.

However, in the third quarter of the Financial Year Report 2023 (Q3 FY23), Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson hinted about a “reimagined and connected” version of Apex Legends in the near future. Since then, we haven’t heard any news from the company regarding the title.

What went wrong with Apex Legends Mobile?

EA and Respawn decided to dive right into the mobile gaming scene by releasing the Apex Legends Mobile. After seeing the success of games like CoD Mobile and PUBG, they released their title in the middle of 2022 across all mobile platforms featuring Android and iOS. It was a breeze of fresh air for several mobile gamers, giving them a chance to take a deep dive into the world of Apex; however, it was quite unfinished.

Apex Legends Mobile was doing pretty well in terms of popularity and its player base. However, the community often complained about optimization issues alongside several bugs. Moreover, the servers used to crash pretty often. Even though the developers fixed these major issues by the end of 2022, other popular titles in the scene went way ahead of Respawn’s residential Battle Royale.

The game's developers stated that they failed to provide the community with the right amount of quality, quantity, and cadence. Hence, they shut down the servers permanently.

They also added:

“Although disappointing, we are proud of the game we launched, are grateful for the support of the Apex Legends community, and are confident that this is the right decision for players.”

Given that Respawn’s developers have fixed most of the major issues inside the game, the title had a lot of potential. Instead of focusing on the market expansion and addressing other issues stated by the community, they decided to shut it down completely and focus on the PC version.

To learn more about the title, click here:

Top 5 Alternatives to Apex Legends Mobile || Why the title got shut down || EA to shut down the title due to unforeseen developments