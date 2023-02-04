Why did Apex Legends Mobile get shut down? Real reason explored

Recently, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment made a shocking move to cease Apex Legends Mobile's operation as of May 1. Given that the game has only been out for a little under a year, this was a startling move. Daniel Ahmed of Niko Partners shared some interesting details about the title's failure, which forced the company to discontinue its service.

He shared that in the last three months, only 0.68 percent of gamers in Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa played Apex Legends Mobile. The figures pale in comparison to those of its contemporaries.

PUBG Mobile leads all battle royale games with 14.7 percent of users, followed by Free Fire with 9.9 percent. Additionally, Call of Duty was able to draw in 6.3 percent of players in the aforementioned regions.

The game also trailed behind in terms of average hours spent playing per week, at 4.5 hours. PUBG Mobile has 5.6 hours, while Free Fire and CODM have less than five hours, but still outlast Apex Legends Mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile fails to generate a good playerbase and revenue

Asia is the largest mobile gaming market, with China, India, and Southeast Asia at the forefront, and the title's failure in these mobile-dominated markets is the reason for its shutdown.

Many successful smartphone games have massive playerbases in this region. Japan and China are also some of the biggest revenue markets for mobile games.

We have made the decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile generated around $4.8 million in its first week, according to Sensor Tower, which was not a good start compared to some other battle royale titles. Multiple reports also claimed that the EA's title saw a sharp decline in its revenue over the past few months.

The developers said in their statement that they could not deliver the level of content that users deserve to factors beyond their control. They have also blocked in-game purchases after January 31, which means users won't be able to invest real money in buying items like Battle Pass, gun skins, and more

Several gamers around the world shared their views on it, with many blaming the developers for not delivering regular upgrades to Apex Legends Mobile, which was one of the reasons behind its failure. Meanwhile, some were not happy with the decision to end the game's operation.

Apex Mobile failed because of terrible marketing, awful optimization and no updates.



The title is the smartphone port of the popular battle royale, Apex Legends. It was developed by Respawn Entertainment and Tencent's Lightspeed Studio and was published by Electronic Arts.

The title was launched for mobile devices on May 17, 2022. After the first few weeks, it was unable to attract or retain players and went on a constant decline. However, Apex Legends Mobile received the Game of the Year award from both the iOS and Google Play stores.

