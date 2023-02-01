Top 5 alternatives to Apex Legends Mobile that you can play

EA and its subsidiary, Respawn Entertainment, introduced Apex Legends Mobile on May 17, 2022. In the first few months after its release, the title saw its popularity reach massive heights. The mobile variant of the game was also named the "iOS and Google Play Store Game of the Year" in 2022.

Apex Legends Mobile @PlayApexMobile



We're sure you have a lot of questions. For more information on where things are at currently, including an FAQ, please read the blog below.



go.ea.com/Nn5y3 We have made the decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile.We're sure you have a lot of questions. For more information on where things are at currently, including an FAQ, please read the blog below. We have made the decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile.We're sure you have a lot of questions. For more information on where things are at currently, including an FAQ, please read the blog below.go.ea.com/Nn5y3 https://t.co/Oc769z5cpD

Unfortunately, the game has not found similar success in terms of quality, quantity, and cadence after a strong start, leading to the publisher's decision to shut it down. Based on the official announcement, the game will permanently stop working on May 1, 2023, at 4 pm PDT.

The news has hit mobile gamers like a thunderbolt and has created a huge buzz in the global gaming community. Since the news spread, players and lovers of the title have been searching for alternatives.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion

Popular mobile games that can replace Apex Legends Mobile

1) New State Mobile

Developed by Krafton Inc., New State Mobile was released in the global mobile gaming market in November 2021. Within 15 months, the title emerged as one of the most-played Battle Royale games.

The game is modeled as the futuristic variant of PUBG Mobile, but has multiple features that can help BR lovers switch to the game. Furthermore, similar to Apex Legends Mobile, it offers multiple modes like Classic, Team Deathmatch, Round Deathmatch, and more.

New State Mobile also has a rising esports scenario which can help budding talents across the globe fulfill their dream of becoming a mobile esports athlete.

2) Free Fire Max

Free Fire Max was introduced as an innovative version of Garena Free Fire. The ban imposed on the latter in different countries helped Free Fire Max expand its market.

Like its parent game, Free Fire, the max variant has minimal hardware requirements; hence, it has emerged as a popular title among gamers with low-end mobile devices.

Apex Legends Mobile players looking for alternatives can enjoy Free Fire Max and continue to experience the thrill of BR gaming. The title offers a similar experience but within a shorter period of time, further elevating the classic mode's intensity.

Furthermore, like the mobile variant of Apex Legends, this game offers different maps.

3) Call Of Duty Mobile

Activision's Call of Duty Mobile was released in the gaming market in 2019. Since then, it has developed a massive loyal playerbase.

The mobile counterpart has also created a massive esports scenario, as numerous tournaments are organized throughout the year.

Different multiplayer modes like Domination, Frontline, Search and Destroy, TDM, and the Classic BR mode will help Apex Legends Mobile users easily switch to the title.

4) Fortnite Mobile

Fortnite needs no introduction when it comes to Battle Royale games. Similar to its PC counterpart, the title's mobile variant has also accumulated great popularity.

However, unlike other games on this list, Fortnite Mobile is not available in the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. It can be downloaded from the Fortnite or Epic Games website.

Like Apex Legends Mobile, Fortnite Mobile also offers several characters with unique powers. Players can choose from DC, Marvel, and movie characters to play with. The ability to build temporary buildings in classic mode has made the title stand apart.

5) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Developed by XSQUADS Tech, ScarFall: The Royale Combat has garnered massive popularity among low-end device users in the past few years. It is amongst the few titles that offer both online and offline modes.

Like Apex Legends Mobile, each classic mode match has a shorter duration, keeping gamers enthralled. Players can use helicopters and futuristic vehicles for faster relocation in BR modes. Furthermore, the introduction of new weapons and features enhances the BR gaming experience for users.

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is free-to-play, making it a great alternative to Apex Legends Mobile.

While the games mentioned above can act as great alternatives to the mobile variant of Apex Legends, gamers can also try other games like Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground.

Furthermore, they can also wait for upcoming games like Rainbow SIX Siege Mobile and COD Mobile: Warzone, which may be released before the servers of Apex Legends Mobile go offline.

Poll : 0 votes