Legend bans in ALGS Year 5 will revolutionize Apex Legends esports, here's why

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment showcased their plans for the upcoming tournaments in the ALGS Year 5 roadmap. Alongside various impactful changes, the devs will add Legend bans to every competition: Pro League, Pro League Qualifier, Last Chance Qualifier, and most importantly, all three LAN tournaments.

This article discusses the Legend bans and how the feature will revolutionize Apex Legends esports from ALGS Year 5.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

The implementation of Legend bans will significantly impact Apex Legends esports from ALGS Year 5

Unlike most games that boast character bans, this feature of the battle royale title is quite different. In other games, players or a team can choose the heroes they would like to ban before a match begins. However, in Apex Legends, characters will get banned depending on their pick rate.

Trending

Expand Tweet

For example, if Newcastle has the highest pick rate percentage in the first match, he will be banned in the second game. This process continues until the tournament or all matches for that particular set ends.

Moreover, to ensure players don’t get locked out of a certain class, the first Legend that got banned will become usable if all other characters in the same class get locked. For instance, if Rampart is the first character to get banned from the Controller class, she will be unlocked if the other three Legends — Caustic, Catalyst, and Wattson — become unavailable later in the tournament.

When ALGS Year 5 begins, Apex Legends esports will surely undergo some changes that will significantly impact tournaments. Currently, we can see the pro players pick almost identical team comps in most matches. With the Legend bans in action, viewers will get to see a variety of character picks in every single game, making each one extremely interesting to watch. Moreover, this feature will force players to practice with various types of characters and master different playstyles.

Also read: Apex Legends Season 23 rank distribution is extremely concerning, here's why

Check the following section out for more Apex Legends articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.