ALGS Year 5 Roadmap: Pre-season qualification, Legend bans, and more

The ALGS Year 5 Roadmap was announced by the developers following the conclusion of the Year 4 Championship event. With new features like pre-season qualification, the ALGS Open, and Legend bans, the Apex Legends esports scene is looking better than ever with the upcoming season.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the ALGS Year 5 Roadmap.

Everything to know about the ALGS Year 5 Roadmap

Pre-season qualification

The first event for ALGS Year 5 is the pre-season qualifiers, which start as early as February 22, 2025. This includes four single-elimination online tournaments, per region, to be held on February 22-24, March 1-3, March 8-10, and March 15-17.

Based on the results, eight teams per region will qualify for Split 1 Pro League and the ALGS Open. Moreover, 16 other teams from the Americas region and eight other teams each from EMEA, APAC North, and APAC South will qualify for the ALGS Open.

Registration for the pre-season qualifiers is currently open.

The ALGS Open

For ALGS Year 5, the first of the three LAN events will be bigger than ever and is being called the ALGS Open. For the first time, a whopping 160 teams will participate in this LAN event. This includes 120 pro teams globally and 40 teams qualifying directly from the pre-season qualifiers. The tournament will follow a double elimination bracket with a Match Point Finals.

The prize pool for the ALGS Open will be US$1,000,000, while also awarding Championship qualification points to the winner. Furthermore, five teams from this event will qualify for the Mid-season playoffs, the second LAN event for the year.

Note: Regional performance will impact the total number of teams from each region that get to compete in the Mid-season playoffs.

The final LAN event for Year 5 will be the Championship.

Legend bans

Legend bans will be introduced for all tournaments during ALGS Year 5. This is in hopes of bringing diversity to gameplay and testing the skill level of the competing players. This is how it will work:

All Legends will be available to play in the first match of a series.

After each match, the Legend with the highest pick rate will be removed from the pool for the remainder of the series.

However, if an entire class of Legends (Skirmisher, Recon, Support, Assault, Controller) is set to be banned at any point during the series, the Legend that has been banned the longest will make a return.

Region Consolidation

Starting from Year 5, ALGS will be consolidated into four regions: Americas, EMEA, APAC North, and APAC South. Similar to the BLGS, there will only be one Americas region moving forward where both North and South American teams will compete.

Prize distribution

The breakdown of the overall US$5,000,000 has been improved for ALGS Year 5. Previously, only 20 of the top teams received payouts. However, this year, the Mid-season playoffs and Championship prize distribution will include the top 30 teams while the ALGS Open will include the top 40 teams.

More POI drafting

POI drafting will be introduced in the Pro League qualifiers and the Last Chance qualifiers to maintain similar competition levels to the LAN events.

Points update

Playoff points will be rebranded into Championship points. These shall be awarded to the individual players instead of teams and will be awarded during the ALGS Open, Mid-season playoffs, and the Pro League.

It is important to note that players will need to participate in at least ten matches in Pre-season qualifiers and the Challenger circuit tournaments to receive the points corresponding to their team’s placement in the final standings.

Map pool expansion

Broken Moon will join the list of maps, which will also include favorites, World’s Edge and Storm Point, and the newcomer E-District.

However, the pre-season qualifiers will only showcase World’s Edge and Storm Point, giving teams a chance to prepare for the other two maps before their introduction.

As far as the Pro League and the rest of the tournaments are concerned, they remain the same for ALGS Year 5, with some adjustments made to accommodate teams from pre-season qualifiers and the ALGS Open. Having said that, Split 1 begins on April 6, 2025, and the season will continue from there onwards until the final CHampionship event.

